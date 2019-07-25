COLHOUN III, Charles Alexander (Chuck) Charles (Chuck) Alexander Colhoun III was born on August 13, 1946, in Houston, Texas, and passed away on July 20 in Austin, Texas, after a year long illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Alexander Colhoun Jr., and his mothers, Betty Kuldell Colhoun and Charlotte Willsie Kuppinger Colhoun. Chuck attended Grady Elementary and Kinkaid in Houston, Brenham High School, and graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tenn. He attended Texas A&M where he excelled at water polo and graduated from the University of Texas. Chuck served on the front lines in Viet Nam as a combat tracker and was awarded the Bronze Star. He once rescued the team's German Shepherd when it panicked while swimming. Returning from Vietnam, Chuck became a flight instructor and charter pilot followed by many years as a realtor in Austin. Chuck loved meeting and talking with people wherever he went. He loved adventure and traveled extensively in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico, where he lived part time in later years in San Miguel de Allende with his favorite traveling companion, his cocker spaniel, Lucky. Chuck loved the outdoors, hunting, riding, fishing, water sports, and golf. He enjoyed special occasions and spending time with friends and family. The family is most grateful to Chuck's long time and close friend Carolyn Oliver, devoted friend Debi Vaughn, the kind staff at Belmont Lakeway, and Hospice Austin. He is survived by his brother Bruce Colhoun (Lee), sisters Catherine Colhoun, Carol Colhoun Groos (Bubba), Ann Kuppinger Phillips (John), Sally Kuppinger Johnson, nieces and nephews, cousins, and closest friend and companion of 20 years, Melanie Parker, and family, Megan and Hunter Stewart, Lila and Teddy. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Prairie Lea cemetery, Brenham, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the s Project. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 25, 2019