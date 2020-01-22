|
CAMP, Charles Allen Charles Allen Camp was born in Houston Texas August 30, 1934 to Cecil Sanders Camp and Margaret Feser Camp. He died January 10, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Chuck, as he was often called, spent his life as a Methodist minister and was known for his dedication to theology. In 1955, he married Jere Louise Townley in San Angelo, Texas. He served as pastor at Veribest and Midkiff United Methodist Churches in Texas. He was ordained in San Antonio at Trinity United Methodist Church in 1962. He graduated from Perkins Theological Institute with a Masters in Theology and later received another Masters in Education from Pepperdine University. He joined the military early in his career as a minister. First serving in the Air Force, he transferred to the US Navy to enter the Chaplain Corps. He and Jere had three children and were stationed on the East Coast from Maine to South Carolina, with tours of duty in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Guam. While Chaplain Camp did not see duty in a war zone, a military chaplain serves the troops in various and difficult ways. The chaplain must be confident in their theology so that they can work alongside and support others with different backgrounds and beliefs. In addition to providing church services for the troops, the chaplain organizes lay leadership for other religious faiths, is a marriage counselor, spiritual adviser, grief counselor, leader, and resource for other social services. Charles excelled and loved being a Navy Chaplain. He had a beautiful tenor voice that he shared often from the pulpit. After retiring from the Navy he worked in San Angelo, Texas as Safety Engineer for Goodyear Tire Proving Grounds and was a key figure establishing the San Angelo Detox Center. Chuck later married Jane Wiley and they enjoyed traveling in semi-retirement. He again served the Methodist Church in and around San Angelo until Jane's death. He married Brenda Kay Boatler. They moved to Bastrop where he ministered at Haynie Chapel United Methodist Church. Following the wildfires that destroyed their home in Bastrop, Chuck and Brenda settled in Georgetown, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Jere; his second wife Jane; his sons Charles A. Camp, II and David Wesley Camp; and, Jane's son Michael Stephen Hollway. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, his daughter Robin Ann Camp and her partner Randell E. Burt; his sons Ralph Jay Hollway, Wiley Kevin Hollway, and Travis Scott Hollway; his daughter-in-law Gail Denson Camp; his grandson John Bailey White and fiancé Sydney Tankersley; and, his great granddaughter Spencer Jolene White. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25th at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N Lamar Blvd followed by a reception. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27th at Calvary Cemetery, 1400 W Avenue N in San Angelo. Veterans are invited to attend either service. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 22, 2020