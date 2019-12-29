Home

WIER, Charles Anthony "Charley" Graveside services for Charles "Charley" Anthony Wier, 87, of Nacogdoches will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Cook-Walden Capitol Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas with The Reverend Keith Jones officiating. Mr. Wier, formerly of Dripping Springs, passed away on Friday December 27, 2019 in Nacogdoches. He was born February 28, 1932 in Austin, Texas and is survived by sons, Tony Wier of Nacogdoches and Tim Wier of Sugarland and their families, and two sisters, Nell Flemming of Austin and Macy Gay Myrick of Round Rock, and their families. The Wier family is being served by Laird Funeral Home. To convey condolences or sign an online register book, please visit www.lairdfh.net.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019
