AUFILL, Charles Bennett Charles Bennett Aufill, age 67, passed away November 19, 2019 in Austin, TX. He is survived by his life partner Jerry Harris, daughter Bennett Bascombe & husband Simon, 2 grandchildren Morley & Laddie all of Walnut Creek, CA, sisters Anita Kelly & Charmaine Cook of Albuquerque, NM, niece Karen Stallard & husband Michael, and nephew Neal Williams . He graduated Little Rock Central High and after graduating SMU, Charlie worked for Walden books and Professional Society of Petroleum Engineers. He then moved to College Station Texas A&M University as the assistant to the Dean of Petroleum Engineering. He retired and moved to Austin in early 1990's. Charlie was a competitive duplicate bridge player and he and Jerry were avid collectors of everything Christmas. A special appreciation to the Seaton heart doctor team and nursing staff of ICU. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019