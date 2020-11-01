BONNER, Charles Charles Bonner Acoustician, Musician, traveler, and a wonderful husband, father and grandfather passed away on October 8, 2020, following a brief illness. Charles was born on March 30, 1943, in Boston, Massachusetts, to C. P. Boner and Marian Boner, during the time his father was associate director of the Harvard Underwater Sound Laboratories, responsible for development of the acoustic homing torpedo. C.P., Marian, and their two children moved back to Austin in 1945, where C.P. established the Defense Research Laboratories at the University of Texas (now Applied Research Laboratories), and Marian became a highly respected research lawyer, serving as the librarian for the Texas Supreme Court. Charles was raised and spent his entire life in Austin, graduating from Austin High School and the University of Texas at Austin, majoring in music (French horn performance) with a minor in physics. He was an accomplished hornist, and played for several years in the Austin Symphony Orchestra. In his young years he was an excellent bowler, carrying an average of over 190, and having bowled a 300 game in league play. He was an avid reader all of his life, was an enthusiastic sports spectator, and always enjoyed a good game of poker or bridge. Charles began his professional career in architectural acoustics and large-scale audio systems design while in college, and was co-author along with C.P. Boner of the first patents for the narrow-band equalization of sound systems. He continued in the acoustical consulting profession for his entire life, in partnership with brother Richard and a dedicated staff of acoustical and audio professionals, specializing in the design of performing arts centers, churches, convention centers, sports facilities, presidential libraries, and virtually any type of building where sound is important. Charles brought to the design process a keen ear (and eye) for anything relating to sound, as well as an unusually adept understanding of the needs of the building users. He enjoyed both professional relationships and friendships with many in the architectural and performing arts communities. His projects include literally thousands of buildings, including the University of Texas Performing Arts Center, performance halls at Central Washington University and the University of South Florida, and the new Jio World Center in Mumbai. Charles retired in 2018 to devote time to his grandchildren and volunteer work. He was a communicant of All Saints Episcopal Church, having served on the Vestry and having participated in many lay ministry programs throughout the years. He was a dedicated community volunteer. He maintained a life-long love for the Austin Symphony Orchestra, French horns, and family though not necessarily in that order. Charles and Grace also greatly enjoyed travel, including cruises with friends to many parts of the world. He was noted for his quick wit and sense of humor. Friends remember him as being kind, above all else. He is survived by his wife Grace, son Paul and wife Jessie, twin grandsons Gabe and Rion, brother Richard Boner and wife Susan Pryor, sister-in-law Nancy Bose, brother-in-law Ed Bose, brothers-in-law Ted Bose and Yukun Harsono, three nieces and five nephews. He was predeceased by brother Donald, and parents C.P and Marian Boner. Graveside services will be Sunday, November 8 at 3:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery Annex with Reverend Charlie Sumners officiating. Charles would be honored to have memorials made to the Austin Symphony Orchestra, Court Appointed Special Advocates, (CASA), Meals on Wheels, Stop Abuse for Everyone (SAFE), or to a charity of your choice
