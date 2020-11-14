BUTLER, Dr. Charles Edward Warren 90, of Guadalajara, Mexico, and Austin, TX passed away peacefully on October 29th, 2020 in Austin, TX in the comfort of his daughter's home. Charles was born February 24th, 1930 in St. Louis, MO to Charles E Butler and Marguerite Heman Butler. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. After serving, he used the GI Bill to obtain his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. His exemplary academic performance led to a scholarship at Harvard University in Boston, MA, where he obtained a PhD in Soviet Economics in 1966. While completing his thesis work, he lived in the Washington, DC area where he worked as a Soviet Economic Analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). After receiving his PhD, he moved his young family of seven to Austin, TX, where he began work as a Professor at the University of Texas, Austin. In 1971, he moved to Lubbock, TX where he taught as a Professor of Economics until retiring in 1995. Charles was a world traveler. His love for travel began while in the service, having served in Japan, Korea, and Germany. He leveraged his research and lecture skills to teach abroad, spending a year lecturing at the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia, where he took the opportunity to explore the Middle East and Europe. He also received a Fulbright grant in June 1984 to lecture and conduct research in Mexico. Charles dabbled in many sports, including golf, water skiing, tennis and table tennis, softball, volleyball, and even backyard family football. However, his favorite hobby by far was playing pool and he was quite good at it! In fact, if a shot was particularly difficult, he would bet that he could make it and usually did. He was an avid reader, consuming fiction and nonfiction alike. He particularly liked to read and study history of all kinds, religious beginnings, Middle East conflicts, American politics, etc. He applied his considerable research skills to the task of identifying and tracing his own ancestry, which of course involves more travel (to out of the way churches in small towns). Charles is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Fred, Ronald, Bill, and his son Kenneth Edward Butler. Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Laura Adoración Butler, his children Charles Allen Butler, Ronald Kevin Butler, Craig Ivan Butler, Rebecca Butler Schroeder, Moises Miranda, John Jose Butler, William Antonio Butler, step children Josue Castillo and Leslie Castillo Alverez, and more than twenty grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private service will be held at the home of his grandson, James Scott Butler, on November 22, 2020. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. https://heroes.vfw.org/page/21776/donate/