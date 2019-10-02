Home

All Faiths Funeral Home - AUSTIN
Charles Earl Shaw


1944 - 2019
Charles Earl Shaw Obituary
SHAW, Charles Earl Charles Earl "Charlie" Shaw of Austin, aged 75, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Charlie was born August 6, 1944 in San Marcos to Clarence Edward Shaw, Jr. and Florence Elizabeth (Johnson) Shaw. He grew up in South Austin with his brother, Robert Jerry Shaw. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Florence Shaw, and his nephew, Collin Edward Shaw. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Margo Shaw of Bastrop and his nephew Jeff of Leadville, CO, nephew Kenny Shaw of Bastrop and his niece, Rachael McDaniel of Austin. Charlie also leaves behind long-time caregivers and friends, James Love and Ray Cowert, among others. Charlie was a life-long lover of music, good food and going for long drives. Service to be held at All Faiths Funeral Services, 8507 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Austin, to be announced.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 2, 2019
