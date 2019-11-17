|
|
JACOBS, Charles Edward Charles Edward Jacobs cashed in his chips on November 9, 2019 after a brave six-year battle with cancer. Charlie was born January 11, 1939 in the historic Mississippi River port town of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Earl and Marcella Reynolds Jacobs. As a young man, he valued the time he spent working with his paternal grandparents at their café while living with his maternal grandmother. He credits his grandparents with teaching him a strong work ethic, one that he tapped into throughout his years as a businessman. Charlie attended Southeast Missouri State University for two years and married his high school sweetheart, Judith Segraves. They had three children together: Simone, Chad, and Michelle and seven grandchildren: Shane, Seth, Josh, twins Brittanie & Brandon, Brock, and Sophie. In addition, he has eight great-grandchildren. After moving to Austin in 1971, Charlie went into the commercial construction business, working for Clearwater Construction and Poth Construction. He was the general superintendent for a number of buildings around Austin, Marble Falls, and Lakeway. Recruited as a salesman for Capital Aggregates (later becoming Texas Concrete), Charlie worked at the company for 25 years until retiring in 2009. Charlie married his beloved wife of 31 years Suzanne Burwick on October 1, 1988 after being introduced by mutual friend, Mary DeWalt. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and boating. Anytime he could get on the water was a good time for him. When hunting season almost any hunting season got close, he was ready. Charlie loved the three English Pointers he owned over the years: Babe, Livy and Sue, and enjoyed training his dogs and taking them hunting as often as possible or just running around Suzanne's family ranch near Sweetwater, Texas. Charlie often combined his love of hunting and fishing with travel. Bird hunting in Mexico. Dove hunting in Argentina. Suzanne and Charlie were lucky enough to travel the world together and enjoyed many fishing trips to Alaska, Langara Island, British Columbia, and, of course, out in the Gulf and bays near Port Aransas and Corpus Christi. Other favorite vacations included cruises on the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean and annual trips to celebrate their fall wedding anniversary in New England, especially Vermont, as they enjoyed the spectacular fall foliage. Charlie and Suzanne are extremely grateful for the wonderful times and travels they enjoyed, but mostly they are thankful for the deep friendships surrounding them during the difficult journey Charlie experienced with the ups and downs of his illness. The kindnesses shown are much valued and appreciated. Suzanne would like to thank her family, friends, and neighbors for their support as well as the staff and caregivers at Magnolia Hospice and SeniorMinded Home Care. She would also like to thank the teams at Texas Oncology: Dr. Laurence Tokaz, Dr. Catherine Wu, Dr. Morris Groves, Dr. Rebecca Fisher, and Dr. James Waldron at NeuroTexas all of whom treated Charlie with dignity and respect while trying their best to beat the insurmountable odds. A celebration of Charlie's life will take place at 2pm on December 6, 2019 at Austin Creekside, 8315 Farm to Market Rd 1826, Driftwood, TX. In honor of Charlie, please wear fishing shirts, camo, or colors. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Charlie can be made to the Coastal Conservation Association (joincca.org), West Texas Rehab (westtexasrehab.org), or Quail Forever (quailforever.org).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 17, 2019