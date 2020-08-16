RAGLAND JR., Charles Edward Charles Edward Ragland, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the age of 79 from Parkinson's. Chuck was born in Birmingham AL, on May 31, 1941, as the only son to parents Charles Edward Ragland, Sr. and Jessie Mae Caldwell Ragland and brother to Joyce. Through their life with the railroad, they lived in Birmingham AL, Bloomfield NJ, Skokie IL, and Cheshire CT. He graduated in 1959 from Niles Township High School in Skokie IL. He attended Syracuse University, where he studied Business and Chemical Engineering and was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He graduated from Quinnipiac University with a BS in Business & Marketing in 1965 and was recruited by IBM. In 1966, Chuck and his first wife, Arline Kessinger, welcomed Deborah Louise, followed by Jennifer Lynn in 1969. With IBM, the family moved from Hamden CT to Orange CT to Sudbury MA and then to Richardson TX. Chuck had a distinguished 25-year career with IBM starting in New Haven CT as a Systems Engineer. As a result of his inquisitiveness and unrelenting tenacity to understand how things worked, he helped IBM customers be successful in using its products. Chuck rapidly advanced to Advisory Instructor and Advisory Market Support Representative based out of Boston. Moving to Dallas, he became Senior Marketing Support Representative leading many seminars around the world. IBM honored Chuck with several awards during his career as an acknowledgment of his many contributions. In 1987, Chuck met Andrea Michael and soon moved to Austin. In 1990, Chuck and Andrea married, and her son, Craig Bouma, from Australia, became part of his family. Over the next 15 years, even though Chuck had numerous health issues, they enjoyed traveling, community engagement, especially with The Crossings, meaningful friendships, and time with their growing family. With his nine grandchildren, he shared his love of bocce, trains, games, family history, old cars, fishing, and coins. Trips Down Under, to Hawaii, to South Padre Island, and to the Frio River provided stories to tell for years to come. As his health allowed, Chuck pursued interests in spirituality, transpersonal psychology, and community. He was particularly inspired by the Doctor of Ministry coursework at the University of Creation Spirituality (1998-2001), including the reinvention of work. He opened a career counseling office called Transformational Consultancy and volunteered as a mentor at Gardner Betts Juvenile Center for several years. He was a faithful member at Trinity Church of Austin and an active participant in its Social Justice Class. Following his diagnosis, Chuck enjoyed the classes provided by Power for Parkinson's and the programs of Capital Area Parkinson's Society (CAPS) and made many friends. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Andrea Michael; his daughters and sons-in-law Debbie & Greg Fowler from Dallas and Jennifer & Kevin Smolka from Waxahachie; his step-son Craig Bouma & Loudi Ramadan from Labrador, Australia; his sister Joyce Ragland Maroney from Findlay, OH; nine grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews. He also leaves behind many dear friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law and friend Dick Maroney. A virtual memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 3:00 pm CST. On the 30th, contact www.trinitychurchofaustin.org
to attend the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Power for Parkinson's https://www.powerforparkinsons.org/
Capital Area Parkinson's Society https://www.capitalareaparkinsons.org/
Trinity Church of Austin https://www.trinitychurchofaustin.org/