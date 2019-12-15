|
WINKLER, Charles Edward "Chuck " Charles Edward Winkler passed away at his home surrounded by family to be with The Lord on November 29th 2019 at the age of 85. Chuck was born on August 7th 1934 on a cotton farm in West Texas just southeast of Lubbock. After he graduated from High School he and his best friend Jack Ainsworth decided they had had enough of farming and working on the railroad so they both enlisted in the United States Navy to serve our Country. Both of them served a full term of just over 20-years and were Vietnam Veterans before retiring. A few years into Chucks Navy term Chuck finally met the Love of his life Ella Elaine Angell from Austin, Texas and they were married some time after to enjoy 58-years of marriage. While Chuck was in the Navy he was an aviation electrician, all star Pitcher in fast pitch softball, and played in many Country and Western bands. He and Elaine raised four children where Chuck was involved in each one of their children's baseball and softball leagues. In 1974 when Chuck retired from the navy they moved from California to Austin, Texas, Elaine's hometown. Chuck got a job at St Edwards University as the Building Maintenance Supervisor for the entire University where he spent another 20-years before retiring from St Edwards. While at St Edwards Chuck continued to play in Country and Western Bands on the side at local and rural establishments. When the Dallas Cowboys had their training camp at St Edwards for a few years Chuck became very good friends with Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, as well as the entire Cowboy Team. After retiring from St Edwards Chuck built a nice workshop behind his house where he enjoyed all types of woodworking skills. Chuck had a Handyman service for a few years as well. Chuck enjoyed playing Golf and was very good at it. By this time Chuck wasn't playing in any bands anymore so he started singing and playing for The Lord at the Church they attended. Chuck was an excellent loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, as well as great grandfather. He Loved Elaine and his family with all his heart. Chuck was preceded in death by his father Hariston Winkler, mother Zorene Sales Winkler, sister Jeane Winkler Kasbee, son James ( Jimmy ) Robert Winkler, son Anthony ( Tony ) Wayne Winkler, brother-in-law Joe Angell, sister-in-law Carlie Angell, sister-in-law Gail Angell, nephew Joe ( Little Joe ) Angell, and nephew John ( Little John ) Angell. Chuck is survived by his Wonderful wife Ella Elaine Winkler, daughter Sheril ( Sherry ) Ratigan, son Thomas ( Tommy ) Winkler, brother-in-law Eddie Angell, four grandchildren, seven Great Grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The Family would like to Thank Kindred Hospice for the services they provided with special Thanks to Kellie, Mary, Brenda, Elaine, and Richard. Memorial Services will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on Friday December 20th at 1:00 pm 6709 Circle S Road Austin, Texas 78745.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019