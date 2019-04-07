|
|
GOSS, Dr. Charles Edwin Dr. Charles Edwin Goss, age 89, died peacefully at home in Rockdale Texas on March 18, 2019. Philosopher, jack of all trades and ordained Baptist minister, Charlie earned his PhD in Philosophy of Education from UT Austin in 1966. Survived by his children Jeri, Diane, Blake, Cal and granddaughter Tabatha Goss, daddy was preceded by his parents, siblings and mother of his children, Marilyn Goss. Charlie and Marilyn joined the struggle for equal rights for African Americans in Nashville in 1967. Donations in memory of Dr. Charles Goss may be made to Rockdale Senior Center, P.O. Box 998, Rockdale, TX 76567. No memorial service will be held.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019