MALLETT, Charles Edwin Charles Edwin Mallett, 72, of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 23, 2019. After a difficult journey with Alzheimer's disease, his mind is now at rest and his thoughts are clear. A celebration of life and reception will be held on November 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 209 W 27th St, Austin, TX 78705. Charles is survived by his devoted wife Susie Mallett; his loving children Jeffrey Mallett, Brad and Anna Mallett, Katie and Matthew Moccia, stepchildren Micaela and Paul Guinn, all of Austin and Bob Meade of New York. He is also survived by his siblings Robert Mallett, Pat and Janet Mallett of Austin and sister Michelle Zahler of California. Charles was the most amazing "Paw Paw" to nine grandchildren: Katelyn, Brandon, Reed, Charlie, Lainey, Meade, Huck, Crawford and Marlo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse T. and LaDorna Mallett. Charles was born on February 5, 1947 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was a true Austinite and graduated from McCallum High School and The University of Texas. He was a proud Eagle Scout, finishing the Eagle Scout requirements at the age of 12, one of the youngest in the nation. Charles was also a member of the National Guard. Those who knew Charles know he was not afraid to talk and never met a stranger. He drove slow, but was always early. His family was his life and he was never too busy to miss an event. He loved BBQ, Longhorn sports and would never turn down a competitive game of Wahoo. A special thank you to Sundance Memory Care and Austin Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or All Saints' Episcopal Church. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019