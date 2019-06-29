FARISS, Charles "Charlie " Charles "Charlie " Fariss of Victoria passed away on June 25th having battled mesothelioma for 5 years. Charlie was born June 20, 1942 in Austin, TX, the oldest of 4 children. He retired from the City of Austin in 2004 and moved with his wife, Georgia, to Victoria, TX. He then spent several years transforming their 1910 Victorian house into the home of their dreams and thoroughly enjoyed the process. He also enjoyed sitting on the front porch in the evenings visiting with friends and neighbors as they passed by. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Olive Fariss. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Georgia Gaarde Fariss, sons Todd Fariss of Victoria, Toby Fariss and wife Claudia of Austin, and 5 grandchildren that he loved dearly. He is also survived by his three sisters, Mimi Snow (Paul), Nancy Winters (Norman), Kay Parks, many nieces and nephews, and best friend, James Agnew. Charlie wished to be cremated and requested no service. A family gathering will be held in the fall at a community cemetery in McDade where generations of his mother's family are buried. Charlie will be greatly missed by all. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 29, 2019