WELLS, Charles Franklin November 23, 1959 - April 11, 2019 Charles Wells passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at the age of 59 at his home in Austin after a courageous battle with cancer. Charles was born in Georgetown, Texas to Naomi Gillum Plant and Frank Wells on November 23, 1959. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Morris. Charles left behind his loving wife, Missey Wells, and children John Wells, Sean Hanna and wife Stephanie, Brittany Wells, Jordyn Wells, and Allie Wells. He was adored and will be missed by 5 grandchildren, Katlyn, Roy, and Trinity Wells, Rose and Kristian Maldonado, nieces Tori and Tiffany Clark and nephew, Beau Mercer and wife Deanne. Charles graduated from Crockett High School in 1978 and 1983 from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science degree. Charles owned The Incredible Flying Pizza, Piñatas, Margaritas to Go, and The Brazen Bean. For the past 23 years, Charles was the owner of G & M Catering. His employees will remember him as a dedicated, hardworking and a generous employer who respected each of them. Charles' business partners will remember his strong work ethic. In his spare time, Charles enjoyed golfing, restoring a 67 Mustang and watching his thoroughbreds race. His favorite place to be was on the deck of his beach house in Rockport, TX and never missed an opportunity to go fishing on his boat. He was an avid Texas Longhorn and Astros fan and loved attending their games. Besides traveling to ballparks, he traveled to Las Vegas, Kentucky for the Derby, Virginia, Turks and Caicos and New York to visit his daughter. Charles always had an amusing story or humorous joke to tell. He was a friend to everyone and his generous spirit, infectious personality, quick wit, and boisterous laugh will be greatly missed. A visitation with the family and celebration of Charles' life will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar, with services immediately following. Contributions in Charles' memory may be made to , Coastal Conservation Association Texas, or a . Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 17, 2019