Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Charles Frederick Kalteyer
KALTEYER, Charles Frederick Services for Mr. Charles Frederick "Chuck" Kalteyer, 94 of Austin, Texas will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752 with Mr. Lynn Merritt presiding. A reception at Cook-Walden will follow the service. Military honors will be 2:30 pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209. Mr. Kalteyer passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Austin. Born November 7th 1924, the youngest of four siblings, to Walter William and Louise Pressler Kalteyer in San Antonio, Texas. Chuck graduated from Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio in 1942 and then entered the Naval Reserve V-12 program at The University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Kalteyer earned and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University in 1945. Upon graduation, along with the countless others of the Greatest Generation, Chuck entered the Navy Midshipman School at the University of Notre Dame and received his commission as an Ensign also in 1945. Ensign Kalteyer was in training to be a Deck Officer for the final invasion of Japan. Fortunately for him, and so many others, President Truman made the decision to end the war with a weapon that would forever change the World. Honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946 Chuck joined Gulf Oil Corporation as a young engineer. Like all Gulf engineers Chuck learned the oil business from the bottom up and began training as a roustabout and roughneck in the oil fields of South Louisiana. He progressed quickly with engineering and production assignments in Kilgore, North East Texas, Houston, the Gulf Coast Area, Hobbs, New Mexico and Midland, Texas. His final assignment with Gulf was in Austin. After 38 years of service with Gulf, Chuck decided to retire early and stay in Austin. Throughout his business career Chuck was very active in the Society of Petroleum Engineers and served as a director on the International Board. Besides lots of family involvement Chuck and his wife Alicean were extensively involved in the Austin Symphony Board, the Austin Lyric Opera Guild Board, the Austin Dance Club. Mr. Kalteyer also served on the Rob Roy Architectural Control Committee and the German Texan Heritage Society Board. His favorite hobby was to break away to spend several days with his brothers Walt and Don at their hunting cabin located on the original ranch purchased by his Great Great Grandfather Charles William Pressler in the 1850's outside Fredericksburg, Texas. Mr. Pressler was the Chief Cartographer and Land Surveyor for the original Texas General Land Office. His maps culminated in the issuance of the first folding Traveler's Map of the State of Texas in 1862. Chuck was immensely proud of being a part of a Pioneering Family of Texas of Nineteenth Century German immigrants. So much so, that Mr. Kalteyer published his genealogy history in 2012 reflecting the history and heritage of his family. He dedicated the book to his mother Louise Clara Pressler Kalteyer whose mother Pauline Luckenbach Pressler was from the family that established Luckenbach, Texas. Chuck followed in his Great Grandfather's steps and was very active in the German-Texan Heritage Society and the German Free School in Austin that Mr. Pressler had founded. In 1976 Chuck and Alicean Rutter White were married in Midland, Texas. Mr. Kalteyer had three children from his first marriage; he is survived by his daughter-in-law, Carolyn Kalteyer, his son, Stephen Frederick Kalteyer his daughter Karen Elizabeth Kalteyer Russell; Alicean's children, William Sherman "Buddy" White and his wife Kathy, Wendy Logan George, David Rutter White, Alicean "Li" White Slough and her husband Bill; and twin daughters Charline Mead White and Dorothy White Callahan; his grandchildren, Charles Robert Kalteyer and his wife, Allison, John William Kalteyer and his wife, Sandy, Richard Thomas Kalteyer, Courtney Elizabeth Russell and Matthew David Russell; numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Kalteyer was preceded in death by his wife Alicean Rutter White Kalteyer on June 22, 2019; his son, Charles Ronald "Ron" Kalteyer and his siblings, Marjorie Kalteyer Hunt, Walt Kalteyer and Don Kalteyer. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019