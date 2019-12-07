|
DARILEK, Charles George Charles George Darilek, 82, of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully December 4th, 2019 with his wife of 60 years by his side. He was born January 14th, 1937 to the late Emil and Adela (Kocian) Darilek. He is survived by his wife Alinda (Probst) Darilek, his children Tom, Kathleen Galvan (Gerard), and Stephanie. Also, his brother Julius Darilek. His grandchildren Christopher (Shannon), Anthony, Alicia and Marisa Galvan, Nathalie Alvarado, Timothy and Lauren Cruz. One great-granddaughter Olivia Galvan. Survived by uncle Daniel Kocian and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He enlisted in the Army in January 1954. He served at the Presidio of San Francisco, CA in the 9th Battery Missile Battalion. He was honorably discharged in January 1957. He was a proud member of The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades where he served as Business Agent. He was employed over many years as a glazier at Binswanger Glass, Jones Glass, Capitol Glass and Reinhardt's Glass. He spent a short time working as a meter reader for the City of Austin. Lastly, he owned and operated Darilek Aluminum Screen Co, LTD until his retirement in 2004. He worked on many prominent building projects throughout Austin including, but not limited to the Texas State Capitol, UT Swim Center, Bank One Tower (The Golden Mirror), St Ignatius Church and the US Post Office on Cross Park Drive. He would often travel to other Texas cities after hurricanes to help them rebuild. Charlie and Alinda were members of St Ignatius Catholic Church. He ushered almost every Sunday until his health no longer allowed him to attend mass. He dedicated much of his time to service, delivering food and toys to families at Christmas; repairing the roof, glass windows and doors of the church; and always Bar-B-Queing for parish events. He cherished most, his membership in the St Ignatius Men's Club. He served as its President, Secretary and Treasurer. He made lasting friendships to those still active and of the many who have passed before him. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Risinger and Molly & Dr. Bhatt and Laura for their devoted care and friendship; Heart to Heart Hospice especially Michelle, and Redbud Homecare Services. It would not have been possible to care for him at home without the support of friends and neighbors: Gary, Steve, Kirsten and the Landry's. Visitation will be held December 8th from 5 pm-7 pm at Harrell Funeral Home 4435 Frontier Trail. Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass December 9th at 10 am at St Ignatius Catholic Church 126 West Oltorf. Interment immediately following Assumption Cemetery, Austin, TX. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the St Ignatius Catholic School Library. Full Obituary may be read at www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 7, 2019