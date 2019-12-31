|
MCCOY, Charles H. "Tim" Charles H "Tim" McCoy passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born in San Angelo, Texas in 1924 to J Harrell McCoy and Capitola Boatwright and moved at an early age to Dalhart. From there, his family moved to Lubbock and then to Dallas. After graduating from High School in 1941, Tim enlisted in the US Navy in November 1941 going thru basic training in San Diego, CA. He retired in 1965 as an Officer having served in submarines, submarine rescue vessels, submarine tenders, deep sea diver training officer and submarine support activities of the Pacific Fleet. During his career, he was awarded 16 medals of citations including the Silver Star and Purple Heart. When Pearl Harbor was bombed on December 7, 1941, Tim was immediately shipped to Pearl Harbor arriving 5 days after the bombing. He was assigned aboard the USS Trout (SS-202) and on its 2nd War Patrol from January March 1942 with a volunteer crew sailed for Corregidor in the Philippines carrying a heavy load of anti-aircraft ammunition urgently needed by the beleaguered forces of General Douglas MacArthur. Over 2 nights, the crew unloaded the ammunition to help defend the Bataan Peninsula and Corregidor. The crew then loaded 20 tons of gold, silver and securities of the Philippine government's treasury and successfully returned to Pearl Harbor. Tim and the crew were awarded the Silver Star (Army Award) "for gallantry in action and participation in the accomplishment of an unusual and hazardous mission for the War Department in enemy-controlled waters" along with Presidential Unit Citations from both the Navy and Army. Subsequently, Tim was re-assigned to the USS Grenadier (SS-210). During its 6th War Patrol, while hunting in the Strait of Malacca, Grenadier was discovered on April 20, 1943, attacked and damaged by enemy aircraft. Losing all power and lighting, the submarine sank and settled at the bottom at 270 feet while leaking badly and fires burning. After nearly a day of laying on the bottom and against all odds, the crew was able to contain the damage to sufficiently raise the sub but was vulnerable on the surface and unable to dive. Two Japanese ships headed towards them while an enemy plane attacked the stricken submarine. The crew scuttled the boat and were picked up by the Japanese and taken to Penang, Malay States, where they were questioned, beaten, given the "water cure" torture and starved before being sent to other prison camps in Singapore and Japan. Throughout the war working as slave labor, Tim and the crew suffered brutal, inhumane treatment, and their refusal to reveal military information both frustrated and angered their captors. Tim's deep religious faith kept him going thru these horrendous years as a POW. Upon his liberation at the end of the war, he never held a grudge towards the Japanese people as he stated they were only doing what their government instructed. In fact, he strongly believed in reconciliation and forgiveness. Tim often quoted "To forgive is to set the prisoner free only to discover the prisoner was you". For the torture and suffering endured, he received the Purple Heart. At his retirement ceremony at Sub Base Pearl Harbor, Rear Admiral E.B. Fluckey presented Tim with a commendation which read in part "His motivation, dedication and loyalty has been recognized by many Unit Commanders of all of the Armed Forces and are in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service." Tim owned an insurance agency from 1950 1965 and maintained the agency throughout his distinguished naval career. After retiring in 1965, he helped found a life insurance company and was also marketing director for several others including National Western Life here in Austin. In 1973, he established NEAT Management Group which has grown to be one of the most successful national insurance brokerage firms in the industry. Tim was a Mason for over 70 years being a member of the Blue Lodge, York Rite and Shrine. He helped organize and served as the first Commander of the Texas Capitol City Chapter of the American Ex-Prisoners of War. Tim also help found several churches over his lifetime including Austin Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He has spoken to groups all around the United States on motivation and especially enjoyed speaking in school systems teaching children freedom is not free. Tim has been an inspiration and mentor to many of all ages while living a life of generosity and giving himself away to others. His motto was "press onward and upward". Tim is survived by his beloved and devoted wife Jean whom he married in 1946 and have had 73 wonderful years together, his son Tim J McCoy & wife Mara, grandchildren including Aaron McCoy & wife Wendy, Shea McCoy & wife Amy, Ryder McCoy, Caree' Gordon & husband Andy and great grandchild Jeremiah Gordon. Tim was predeceased by his oldest son Bob C. "Chuck" McCoy. Tim's family extends their heartfelt love and gratitude to Janie Nowak for her devoted care the last 5 years, the many friends who visited him often and the staff at Westminster's Arbour Health Center. Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2020 at 9 AM at the Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota St., Austin TX 78702. A memorial service will follow on Friday, December 3, 2020 at 11 AM at Austin Baptist Church, 7016 Ribelin Ranch Dr, Austin, TX 78750. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tim's honor to Austin Baptist Church or . Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019