POLLARD, JR., Charles H. Charles Hardin Pollard Jr., age 76, (Chuck), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home in Lakeway Texas. Charles was born on December 9, 1942 in Houston Texas to Charles Hardin Pollard Sr. and Helen Ryan. He resided in Houston Texas, New York City, and Seattle Washington before settling in Lakeway Texas. Chuck was a Commander in the United States Navy and a Construction Project Manager with the University of Texas. He attended the University of Texas and the University of Washington. He loved football, especially the Texas Longhorns and Houston Texans. He also loved cooking, traveling, photography, and spending time with his family and friends. Chuck is survived by his spouse Susan R. Pollard; children Kimberly A. Benson and Thomas J. McDonald; grandchildren Trent E. Benson and Lauren E. Benson; brothers Kent R. Pollard, sister-in-law Birgit L. Pollard; sister Martha Pollard Orrell and husband Sam R. Orrell; nephew Shelby Charles Orrell ;niece Leah Pollard; cousins George A. Moore and Claire M. Berger. His love, friendship, quick wit, and laughter will be missed by many. Rest in Peace Chuckie! Hook 'Em Horns! Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis, 411 Ranch Road 620 South, Lakeway, Texas. A reception will follow in the Magnolia Room. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Sparkman Hillcrest Memorial Park in Dallas, time TBD. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 18, 2019