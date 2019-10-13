|
DAHLSTROM, Charles Henry Charles Henry Dahlstrom of Fredericksburg went with his wife Peggy and his Lord on Wednesday October 9th in the Knopp Nursing and Rehab Center at the age of 93 Years. Charles was born February 10, 1926 in Austin, Texas to Sharon Emil and Adele "Dolly" Spillmann Dahlstrom. He graduated from St. Edwards High School in Austin. Charles entered WWII in June of 1943 serving in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS Mississippi BB 41. Charles married Peggy Elaine Smith on September 26, 1946. He graduated from St. Edwards University after serving in Korean War. Charles worked for LCRA and the Texas Education Agency. Charles was most honored with his employment of many years with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Charles retired to Fredericksburg, Texas and spent many years volunteering with the Admiral Nimitz Foundation and The Hill Country Memorial Hospital. Charles and Peggy had a very strong faith and showed that as members of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg. Charles is survived by 4 children and spouses: Carl and Donna Dahlstrom of Buda Tom Dahlstrom of Buda Roy and Ruth E Dahlstrom of Austin Joyce Gaddis of Bastrop 5 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Along with his Beloved wife of 70 years and parents, Charles was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren: Layla Adams and Sarah Dahlstrom Brother: Dell Dahlstrom His body will lie in state in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, Fredericksburg from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday October 15th with Funeral Services at 10 a.m. with Rev. David Priem officiating. Graveside services and interment with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday October 15th at 2 p.m. in the Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Admiral Nimitz Foundation, or to the Holy Ghost Lutheran Church. Visitation for Charles Dahlstrom will be held on Monday October 14th from 4 to 7 P.M. and Tuesday from 7 to 8:15 a.m. in the Schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg. Pallbearers: Tim, Robert, Scott, and Ty Dahlstrom, Wayne Thompson and Blaze Hatchett. Honorary Pallbearers: Mack Crow, Bobby Cooley, Tucker Click, and Huxley Hatchett Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019