COOLEY, Ret. Commander Charles Hubert Charles "Chuck" Cooley recently passed on to dwell with his Heavenly Father on the morning after his 87th birthday. Chuck is remembered as a kind, trustworthy, honorable and faithful gentleman who was quick to smile. He was a humble servant of God, his family, his country, his church as well as numerous friends. His steadfast loyalty to his family, friends and service to his country were remarkable and noted by all. Chuck was a true servant of the Lord and fellow humans, who could always be relied upon to rise to the occasion for anyone in need, at any hour of the day, or situation, often in a heroic manner. He spent his last days under great care at V.A. facilities; including William R. Courtney V.A. home and the V.A. hospital of Temple, TX, while being surrounded by his loving wife, family and friends after a series of illnesses. Chuck was born in Rome, GA to Lois and Julius Cooley on Jan.11, 1932. Chuck graduated from Central High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He met his wife Judy, at a church camp at Lake Junaluska, N.C. Chuck and Judy married on May 31, 1958. Chuck began his Naval career after receiving a ROTC scholarship to attend Duke University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Chuck was a proud member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity at Duke. Chuck began his Naval career as an officer and attended flight schools in Corpus Christi, Tx and Pensacola, FL. He served as a midshipman on the battleship U.S.S. Missouri and served on aircraft carriers including the U.S.S. Princeton and U.S.S. Hornet. He flew Sea King helicopters in helicopter squadrons HS 8 and 11 and attended the U.S. Naval War College. Chuck served as the U.S. Naval Attaché to Iran for two years. He served in Cinclant Fleet in Norfolk, Va. before retiring from the Navy after 22 years of service. Chuck retired from his civilian career after serving on the staff of the chemistry department as well as other departments at the University of Texas at Austin for 10 years. Chuck sang in church choirs and in Austin Choral Union for many years. He was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian church where he served as an exemplary Deacon. He also served as an active member of Austin's chapter of the Navy League. Chuck's survivors include his wife of 60 years; Judy, his brother Thomas Cooley (Denise), his daughter Kathryn Cooley Gilchrist, sons; Charles Hunt Cooley, Robert Anderson Cooley and his wife Maria, his grandchildren Katie Gilchrist, Jackson Reed Gilchrist, Azalia Cuevas, Clarinda Rosales, Maleni Cuevas, Kiara Cuevas, Enrique Cuevas and two great grandchildren as well as his beloved dog Karlee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Lois Cooley and older brother, Dr. J. Richard Cooley (Agnes). He was also known and loved by nieces and nephews as Uncle Charlie. Memorial services will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX on Sunday February 10th at 2:00 pm and burial service will commence on February 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX. Memorial contributions can be given to Covenant Presbyterian Church of Austin and the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans. Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, Temple, Texas is in charge of arrangements. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 7, 2019