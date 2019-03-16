|
SIERCKS, Charles (Chuck) John Passed away at his home in Austin, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on February 18, 1947 in Wabasha, Minnesota to Verniel and James Siercks. At the age of 18, Chuck enlisted in the military and served in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne. During this time he was awarded a Bronze Medal and a Purple Heart for his actions while serving his country. Chuck will be remembered as a loving brother and hard working adventurous real estate entrepreneur. He is survived by his sisters Becky Moody and Carol Lange, his brother Patrick Siercks, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and friends. No services are requested.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 16, 2019