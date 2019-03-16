Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Siercks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles John (Chuck) Siercks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles John (Chuck) Siercks Obituary
SIERCKS, Charles (Chuck) John Passed away at his home in Austin, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on February 18, 1947 in Wabasha, Minnesota to Verniel and James Siercks. At the age of 18, Chuck enlisted in the military and served in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne. During this time he was awarded a Bronze Medal and a Purple Heart for his actions while serving his country. Chuck will be remembered as a loving brother and hard working adventurous real estate entrepreneur. He is survived by his sisters Becky Moody and Carol Lange, his brother Patrick Siercks, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and friends. No services are requested.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.