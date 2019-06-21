JOHNSTON, Brother Charles CSC Brother Charles Johnston, 94, a member of the Congregation of Holy Cross, passed away peacefully June 19, 2019 at the Brother Vincent Pieau Residence, Austin, TX. Born in Seattle, WA, he earned a BS in Chemistry at Seattle University. After enlisting in the US Navy and serving in the Pacific as an electronics technician, he studied and taught industrial arts in his home state. A retreat drew him to religious life, and he joined the Brothers of Holy Cross. He entered St. Joseph Novitiate in Rolling Prairie, IN and made his first profession of vows there on January 26, 1955. The ministerial career of Brother Charles was split between his talent as a teacher of science and his interest in electronics and maintenance. He taught at St. Joseph High School in South Bend, IN; St. Anthony High School in Long Beach, CA; Vincentian Institute in Albany, NY; St. Francis High School in Mountain View, CA; and Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, CA. He spent his longest time at Notre Dame High School in Biloxi, MI. His favorite assignment was working at St. Joseph Farm in Granger, IN. He returned then to St. Francis High School and in 2010 moved to the Brother Vincent Pieau Residence. Services for Br. Charles Johnston, CSC will be held at the chapel of the Brother Vincent Pieau Residence, Austin, TX on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The Memorial Prayer Service will be held at 9:45 A.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. The Committal Service will take place in the chapel following the Mass. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery, Austin, TX. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary