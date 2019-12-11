|
|
RUTLEDGE JR., Charles Lee "Chuck" Charles Lee Rutledge Jr. "Chuck", most recently of Spicewood, TX, passed away on November 30, 2019 at age 55. He had beaten colon cancer and was currently living with Stage 5 kidney failure and three-times-weekly dialysis, along with several other chronic health conditions, but in the end it was heart disease that took him, far too soon. Chuck grew up in Riverside County, California. He loved the muscle cars of the 60s and 70s, though his favorite vehicle was the '55 Chevy Bel Air. He was an experienced mechanic and body-work guy, having begun his work life in the auto-parts business and participating in street-racing. He later spent the majority of his adult life working as a long-haul and short-haul trucker in several different industries, until his health deteriorated to the point where he could no longer work. Chuck was an avid hunter and fisherman. Another of his favorite activities was cooking, and he loved sharing his culinary creations with friends. He also had a fair hand for sketching, and he could tell stories for hours on end of the many varied adventures he had had during his lifetime Chuck leaves his Spicewood family David and Karen, his honorary niece Stephanie and husband Javier along with other extended adopted family in Austin, and a host of other friends and acquaintances, as well as family members in California, Oregon and Colorado. He was a big man with a big heart, and he will be missed. Private services are pending with his West Coast family. Memorial donations may be made to the or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 11, 2019