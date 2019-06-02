Resources More Obituaries for Charles Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Louis Jones Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers JONES JR., Charles Louis Charles Louis Jones, Jr was born on August 27, 1942 in Austin, Texas and passed away on May 13, 2019 at St. David's Hospital in Round Rock, Texas. Charles, the son of Charles and Lucille Jones, grew up in a smaller Austin where his Rosedale neighborhood was still considered the north side of town. He was a 1960 graduate of McCallum HS and then attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. While at Southwest Texas, Charles met Karen Billings of Nixon, TX, whom he married in 1964. Together, they welcomed their daughter, Jana, in 1970 and their son, Chad, in 1973 and raised their family in Austin. After their marriage ended in 1991, Charles moved to Temple, Texas and married Marta Nichols Johnson of Austin, TX in 2001. One of his proudest accomplishments was his service in the United States Military. Charles enlisted in the US Army in 1966, completing basic training at Fort Bliss and serving overseas in Germany. After leaving the Army, Charles returned to Texas and ultimately began a career in the institutional food distribution industry. He worked for many different companies across the state, including Frostex, White Swan, McLane Foodservice and PFG. Charles greatly enjoyed his time traveling the roads of Texas and seemed to know people everywhere he went. He could count numerous customers and co-workers as life-long friends. In recent years he had begun working at Twin Liquors in Killeen and considered that job one of his favorites. Charles was a Christian man, whose family helped start St. John's United Methodist Church in Austin. He later was a member of Hyde Park Baptist Church, Temple Bible Church and most recently had begun attending Meadow Oaks Baptist Church in Temple. He'll be remembered as a sharply dressed gentleman who spent his time helping the other people in his life. He was known for his frequent jokes, his distinctive laugh, and taking the "scenic way" home. Charles loved animals and had a particularly soft spot for cats. He turned more than a few stray cats into new, well-fed members of the family. Charles is survived by his wife, Marta Jones, daughter Jana Kennedy and husband Jay, son Charles L. (Chad) Jones III and wife Sadie, grandsons Brody Jones and Hank Jones, step-daughter Alethea Saccoccia and husband Anthony, sister Camille Pfluger, nieces Mary Heep, Zoe Ann Heep, nephew Boone Heep III (Trey), and stepmother Winna Gene Nelson Jones. A funeral and memorial service will be held on June 11th at 11:00 am at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas followed by a luncheon at Meadow Oaks Baptist Church in Temple. In lieu of flowers the family asks that charitable donations be made in his honor to the Salvation Army, Meadow Oaks Baptist Church of Temple, or the Memorial Baptist Church of Temple's Mission Fund. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries