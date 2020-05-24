Home

MACKEY, JR., Charles James "Sunny Boy" Charles Mackey, Jr., 71, of Austin died Friday, May 8th. He was born in La Grange, TX on November 19, 1948, a son of the late Dorothy (Jarmon) and Charles James Mackey, Sr. Charles served in the U.S. Air Force. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 3 PM to 6 PM on Wednesday, May 27th. Interment at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020
