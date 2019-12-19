|
CHRISTENSEN, Charles March Charles "Chuck" March Christensen was born in Madison, Wisconsin on December 31, 1931 and died in the peaceful setting of his home in Austin, Texas on December 16, 2019 at the age of eighty-seven. Chuck and his twin brother Chris were raised in Madison and then later lived in Barrington, Illinois. He moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas where he graduated with a degree in economics in 1955. While at UT, he met, fell in love with, and married Carrielu Boykin Byram. Chuck became President of the R.W. Byram Company and he and Carrielu raised three children here in Austin. Chuck was a man with a deep curiosity that fed his many interests in history, art, and nature and he lived with an infectious joy. He was welcoming, kind, and loved to tell a good joke-- always punctuating the punchline with his hearty laugh. He loved hunting and traveling, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family at their country home in Joppa, Texas. Throughout his life, Chuck served the Austin community with a generous spirit. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of St. David's Community Hospital for over 45 years and was a charter member of St. David's Community Foundation where he was instrumental to its growth and development. He was Chairman of the Board for St. Andrews Episcopal School, President of the Young Men's Business League, President of Austin Child and Family Services, Director of the Austin Downtown Rotary Club, Director of the Heritage Society, and Director of the Austin History Center. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents Chris and Cora Christensen, his brother Chris Christensen, his infant son John Thomas Christensen, and son Byram Christensen. He is survived by his wife Carrielu of 64 years, his daughter Carriline Bergquist and her husband Bill, his son Charley Christensen and wife Teresa, his grandchildren Leila and Jake Bergquist, and Wesley and Leah Christensen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21st at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to St. David's Foundation Kocurek Scholarship Program, 1303 San Antonio St, #500, Austin, TX 78701; Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 3201 Windsor Rd, Austin, TX 78703; or the Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest, 501 E. 32nd St, Austin, TX 78705. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 19, 2019