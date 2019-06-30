Resources More Obituaries for Charles Slusher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Marion (Charlie) Slusher

SLUSHER, Charles (Charlie) Marion Charles Marion Slusher (Charlie) was born May 7, 1928 in Charlotte, North Carolina, but eight days later the family returned to Roanoke, Virginia. Charlie passed away in Austin on June 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Summers Slusher. They married on December 21, 1950 in Roanoke. Charlie is also survived by his and Dorothy's two sons: Daryl Slusher of Austin and his wife Adela Mancias; and Bruce Slusher of Portland, Oregon and his wife Melissa (Ebarb) Slusher. Additionally, Charlie is survived by two grandchildren: Sarah Slusher and her husband Derek Schlicke, who live in Portland, Oregon; and Oliver Mancias Slusher of Austin. He also leaves behind two great grandkids Annabelle and Eddie Schlicke of Portland. Charlie was the third of 10 children seven girls and three boys. Three younger sisters survive him: Margaret Cahill; Linda Lambert; and Dianne Slusher, all of Roanoke, Virginia. Charlie worked as a draftsman at American Bridge, a division of U.S. Steel where his Dad also worked. He was a committed and active Methodist beginning with Villa Heights Methodist in Roanoke. After church and Sunday dinner, the family visited each set of parents/grandparents every Sunday. Charlie and Dorothy also loved to take the boys for drives, hikes and picnics along the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway instilling a love for nature in both kids. Charlie kept a large garden in the family's back yard in Roanoke, which he and the family spent many joyful evenings tending. Charlie guided the kids with firm advice like, "Don't do a half way job." He and Dorothy were also life-long Democrats who never wavered from the fold. In 1965 Charlie's and the family's lives were upended when U.S. Steel closed the Roanoke plant. Charlie took a transfer to Birmingham, Alabama. There Charlie, Dorothy and the kids gradually adjusted and became active members of Center Point Methodist Church where Charles served as Chairman of the Board of Directors. As Chairman he presided over the building of a new sanctuary. More change came in 1971 when U.S. Steel closed its Birmingham division of American Bridge. This time Charlie accepted a transfer to Orange, Texas. Charlie worked there until still another plant closing in the mid-1980s. He then took early retirement, but kept working for several more years with a small group of draftsmen. Charles and Dorothy loved to travel, including personal trips throughout the United States, many drives back to Virginia, taking the grandkids on trips, and mission trips to help build churches in Alaska, Colorado, and Oklahoma. Charlie also served as an active member of the Lion's Club in Orange, helping provide glasses and scholarships to kids. Charles and Dorothy remained in Orange until 2009 when they moved to Austin. In Austin they joined the Berkeley United Methodist Church in South Austin. They paid Berkeley and its members their ultimate compliment when they said it reminded them of Villa Heights back in Roanoke. Charlie was an intricate woodworker. Dorothy is a painter, and they often combined on projects where Charlie carved various objects with his saw and Dorothy painted them. He was proud that his work made it to several countries. The family offers special thanks to the loving staff both at Elmcroft of Austin Senior Living and Cella Bella Hospice Care; and also to the many Berkeley church members whose frequent visits always lifted their spirits. A Memorial Service is scheduled at Berkeley United Methodist, 2407 Berkeley Avenue, on Saturday July 13 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to local nonprofits such as Meals on Wheels or groups fighting cancer. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 30, 2019