DAVILA, Charles Martin April 17, 1953-February 16, 2020 Charles Martin Davila was born April 17, 1953, in Robstown, Texas; the first-born child of Gloria Garza Davila and Manuel Davila, Jr. He died at sunset Sunday, February 16, 2020, with his wife and family by his bedside. Charles spent his early years in Manor before moving to Cedar Creek with his family where he spent the rest of his life. He graduated from Bastrop High School, then served three years in the United States Air Force before returning home. He worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail clerk then attended USPS Building Equipment Maintenance School and worked in that field until he retired after a plus 30-year career. He married Catherine Stevens. March 17,1982. They were blessed with twin daughters in 1983 and a son in 1987.When his children were young, they participated in the Rockne Community Recreational Center softball/baseball program Charles volunteered as a coach where he instilled the values of teamwork and good sportsmanship. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Manuel, and his stepdaughter Amanda. He leaves to mourn his passing a large family including his devoted wife Catherine, sons Chuck (Renee), Eli (Jessica), Eric, daughters Yvonne and Katy,14 grandchildren, brothers Albert (Connie), Lee (Pinky), sisters Cynthia (Charles), Leticia (Melvin), Melinda (Randy), Phyllis (Henry), sisters-in-law Carol (Bill), Christine (Larry), Diane, Marla (Darnell) numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Friday, February 21at 7:30 pm and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockne, Texas. Condolences or donations to the immediate family or to the in memory of Charles are welcome at P. O. Box 62, Cedar Creek, TX, 78612.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2020