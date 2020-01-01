|
OPPERMANN, Charles Michael Charles Michael Oppermann, age 52, known to all as "Charlie", passed away unexpectedly the day after Christmas, December 26, early in the morning. He was born in Houston, Texas in 1967 to his father, John C. Oppermann, recently deceased in 2016, and his surviving mother, Margaret A. Oppermann. He is also survived by his three older Oppermann brothers: Darrell and wife Leticia, Wayne, and Steve. He is considered Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephew; Andrew, John, Hannah and Claudia, Neil and wife Jessica, along with Tyler, Emma, and Becca. Charlie's second family was the Travis County Sheriff's Department with whom he was employed for 27 years and became a Sergeant along the way. Charlie grew up in the Allandale Neighborhood from the age of three, and graduated from Anderson High School in 1985. His great love at that time was basketball, and he was known to play pick-up games all over the city of Austin if there was a game going on. His last two years he finally joined his Anderson High Basketball team, and they were happy to have him because of his height. After graduation, he attended Sul Ross University and played basketball there for one year, then moved closer to home, and played basketball for Incarnate Word College in San Antonio until he graduated in Dec. 1990. He then joined the Sheriff's Office immediately after graduation and took up a new hobby on the side. He became famous for his cooking and bar-b-que and other culinary creations that he fed to all his friends, family and neighbors. His family all loved him dearly, and will be holding a viewing from 1:00-2:00pm followed by the service at 2:00pm giving the opportunity for all to say goodbyes on January 3, 2020 at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 1, 2020