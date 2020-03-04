|
MILES, Charles Murray Charles Murray Miles was born on July 8, 1938 in Hearne, Texas to Millie Ann Miles and John Henry Miles, Sr. He was the eighth of eight children, younger than sister Ella by four hours. He attended Blackshear in Hearne, before coming to Austin in 1956 as a member of the first class of African-American undergraduates to attend the University of Texas at Austin. After graduating from the University of Texas, he completed his education with a Masters degree in Government from the University of North Texas in Denton. As an educator, he taught at Kealing Junior High and later as a professor of Government at Austin Community College. While teaching at Kealing, Charles met Winona Wilson, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana who was attending Huston-Tillotson College. They were married in 1966 and united for 35 years until her death in 2001. Three children were born to the marriagePaul, Charles Lunnon, and Jonathan. Charles worked for the United States Commission on Civil Rights, memorably coauthoring a report about conditions at Angola prison in Louisiana. He also served as an assistant to then State Comptroller Bob Bullock, the first African-American to do so. He was also the Executive Director of the Austin Housing Authority and was a member of the Austin Planning Commission. He was politically active through his life. He assisted in many campaigns. He also ran for office himself a number of times, most memorably for Travis County Commissioner in 1976. Though unsuccessful, the race was an early effort by African-Americans to elect candidates in gerrymandered precincts and led to later successes. He helped co-found BVAP (the Black Voters Action Project), which sought to increase black involvement and influence in elections in Austin and central Texas. He also purchased and renewed the publication of the Capital City Argus in 1987, bringing back one of East Austin's oldest newspapers. Charles was a longtime member of the Elks Club. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. He was active in the Precursors, a group dedicated to remembering the first students at the University of Texas. Finally, Charles was an eager and funny storyteller, pit master, avid backyard gardener, unafraid to use any number of pesticides and additives to bring in his crop. He was preceded in death by both parents and his wife, Winona Wilson Miles. He leaves to remember and honor his life: his sons Paul, Charles Lunnon, and Jonathan, all of Austin, Texas; two sisters: Iola Taylor of Austin, Texas and Ella Lindsey (Larry) of Anaheim, California; two brothers: Edgar Miles (Ann) of Amarillo, Texas and Elijah Walter (Frances) of San Diego, California; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and close friends. A funeral is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church located at 3417 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. A visitation will be held at King Tears Mortuary located at 1300 East 12th Street on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-7 PM.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020