MUNSON, Sr., Charles Edward Charles (Charlie), age 95, died on October 22, 2019, in Austin, Texas. He was born to Carl and Virginia Abrahamson Munson in Manor, Texas. As you will read, Charlie was a proud member of what has been called lithe greatest generation." Except during World War II, Charlie lived all of his 95 years in Central Texas. He graduated from Austin High in 1942, lettering in three sports, and entered the University of Texas that same year, playing football, basketball and baseball. His education was interrupted by service in the U.S. Army Air Corps in March 1943. Lt. Charles Munson was a pilot flying C-46s and C-47s throughout the Pacific theatre. Following WWII, he returned to the University of Texas continuing to excel at sports as a reserve letterman on the basketball team in 1946-47 and a three-year letterman in baseball as an outfielder during 1947-49. His 1949 team won the first National Championship in Baseball for Texas under the guidance of Bibb Falk. In 1949, Charlie graduated from Texas with a B.S. in Education, later earning a Masters, and became a high school teacher/coach at Cuero and Lockhart before returning to Austin to coach and teach at Baker Junior High. The first "student teacher" he mentored was Cliff Gustafson. In 1953, he was named Head Baseball Coach and Assistant Football Coach at brand new McCallum High. Charlie taught and coached at McCallum until 1961 when he was named Assistant Athletic Director for the Austin Independent School District serving under Toney Burger. Charlie later became the Athletic Director for AISD from 1974 until his retirement in 1980. After retirement from AISD, UT Athletic Director Bill Ellington asked Charlie to assist Bob Rochs and AI Lundstedt with various UT athletic events which he faithfully did for more than 30 years and also worked numerous UIL events during the same period. From football to track to high school events, Charlie was a fixture both behind the scenes and out front with fans and workers. Aside from Rooster Andrews, Darrell Royal and De Loss Dodds, few people have shaken more hands at UT sporting events than Charlie Munson. He was a goodwill ambassador for UT Athletics. His proudest moment, aside from family, was in 2008 when he was named to the UT Men's Hall of Honor, sharing the podium that evening with Augie Garrido. While the story above was unfolding, Charles married his elementary school sweetheart, Dorothy Walsh, in August 1947 in Round Rock. Two years later, they became parents to a son, Chuck, and in 1951 to a daughter, Cathy. A foursome of Charlie, Dorothy, Chuck and Cathy, sometimes accompanied by two nephews from Round Rock, could be routinely seen at Austin area athletic events for the next 20 years. In later years, a grandson, Charlie, and then three great-grandchildren found their places in the stands for UT games. Aside from family and career, Charlie regularly ushered at St. John's Methodist Church and served on the board and various committees at the Austin Area Teachers Credit Union for several decades. He was an avid golf member at the Austin Country Club for over 50 years serving in many capacities and was named "Sportsman of the Year" in 1986. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, James Munson. He lost Dorothy, his wife of 70 years, last year. He is survived by his son, Chuck and wife, Phyllis; his daughter, Cathy; his grandson, Charlie and wife, Malissa; and three great-grandchildren, Gus, Owen, and Abigail. Charles would want to express thanks to the Brookdale Northwest Hills staff and residents and appreciation to George, Gerald, Scott, Michelle, Gregg, Bill, and Sarah for their friendship. He offers a special thanks to Dyan Castell as caregiver and dear friend for both him and Dorothy during the last 30 months and most recently assisted by Dyan's daughter Shahannie; excellent medical assistance over the years from Dr. David Morris and Dr. Steve Booton; and, finally, Nancy Hood and Brian King at Hospice Austin. There will be a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Cook Walden North Lamar location and funeral service at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25,2019 at St. John's Methodist Church on Allandale Road with a reception afterwards. Following the reception at the church, there will be a burial at the Oakwood Annex.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 24, 2019