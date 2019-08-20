|
ROWLEY, Charles Nelson Charles Nelson Rowley was born October 9, 1919 in Galveston, TX and died in Everett, WA on August 11, 2019. He worked for SW Bell his entire career. He was a pilot in the Army Air Corps during WWII, retiring as a major in the reserves. He was preceded in death by his wife Mahala. He is survived by his children: Sue, Kit, Barbara and Debbie. He has 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Burial is at Fair View Cemetery at 10 a.m. August 31. Memorial at 1 p.m. at Marrs-Jones Newby in Bastrop.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 20, 2019