|
|
ROPER, Charles Nichols Charles Nichols Roper passed away on October 11, 2019 at 73 years of age. Chuck was born in Kenedy, Texas on January 25, 1946. Chuck leaves behind many family and friends who will miss him dearly including his loving wife Joan; children Kim, Grady, Andrew and Katie; and grandchildren Meagan, Zac, Cora, Piper and Emilia. Chuck led his life with a passion for learning and helping others, especially those suffering from alcohol and drug addiction. Chuck earned his Masters Degree in Business from Baylor University before obtaining his PhD in Educational Psychology from the University of Texas Austin. In 1985 he started Solutions Counseling and Treatment Center in Austin where he successfully assisted many people find a life free of alcohol and drug addiction. He later took on the role as Director of the Drug and Alcohol Peer Education Program at the University of Texas, working alongside students to implement such things as the E-Bus program aimed at ensuring safe weekend night travel for students and those near the UT campus. Chuck played a key role in starting the Travis County Drug Court which focuses on helping parents involved with the Texas Child Welfare System seek sober living with their children. Additionally he authored a novel titled High Bottom Drunk. Throughout his life Chuck found great pleasure by hiking in the mountains, having early morning coffee with friends, practicing yoga and meditation, kayaking on Lady Bird Lake and spending times with his dogs. The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Chuck's life on Sunday afternoon, October 20th, anytime between 1:00 and 3:00 at the family home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SAFE Alliance Austin (https://www.safeaustin.org/) or Recovery House ATX (https://recoveryhouseatx.weebly.com/)
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 16, 2019