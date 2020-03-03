|
|
HOLCOMB, Charles R. Funeral services for Judge Charles R. "Charlie" Holcomb, 86, of Wimberley and formerly of Alto will be Thursday, March 5, at 11 AM in the A. Frank Smith Methodist Church in Alto. There will be a graveside service at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin Friday, March 6 at 2 PM. Judge Holcomb will have the honor of burial in the state Cemetery because he had served as a State Judge on the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals from 2001 to 2010. Judge Holcomb passed away in his sleep Friday, February 28 at his home in Wimberley. He was born September 8, 1933 in Alto, Texas to Henry Lee Holcomb and Hazel Lee Thompson Holcomb, the oldest of 4 children. Charles married his high school sweetheart, Anita Jane Heintschel. Charles and Anita had 3 children Sherry, James and Katrina. He was preceded in death by son James Austin Holcomb. He is survived by wife Anita Holcomb of Wimberley, daughters Sherry Holcomb Seago and husband William of Orange, Katrina Holcomb Thompson and husband Edward of Driftwood, 6 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2020