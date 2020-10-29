SPARK JR., Charles Ray Age 85, died of complications of pancreatic cancer at Cedar Park, Texas, on October 24, 2020. Ray was born at home in Hamilton County on October 3, 1935, while his parents, Nora Aleen (Sneed) Sparks and Edgar Cecil Sparks, Sr. lived on the Sparks family ranch five miles north of Hamilton. After graduating from Hamilton High School in May 1954, Ray met and began dating Letha Louise Jones, when Ray was the song leader for a summer revival being conducted at Calvary Baptist Mission, and Letha was the pianist for the services. They became a musical team: Ray singing baritone solos and Letha accompanying him on the piano. Ray attended Tarleton State College and received an Associate's Degree in 1956. He was awarded a music scholarship covering his Tarleton tuition in his second year and was a baritone soloist in the Tarleton Choir during his college years. After graduating from Tarleton in May 1956, Ray married Letha at the First Baptist Church in Hamilton at the conclusion of a summer revival in which Ray was the song leader and Letha was the pianist. They soon moved to Austin, Texas, where Ray continued his education at The University of Texas at Austin, attaining a BBA degree with a major in accounting and later becoming a Texas Certified Public Accountant. While Ray and Letha lived in Austin, they had three children: Charles Jr., Linda, and Stephen. Ray, Letha and the children were members of the First Baptist Church of Austin and were active in the music program. Ray was a member of the cast and a soloist for First Baptist's staged production of "Noye's Fludde" and for other special choral presentations. He was ordained a deacon in the church in 1971 and served on many committees, including the Finance Committee, Budget Preparation Committee and the committee that evaluated which organ to purchase for the church when it moved to its new location on Trinity Street in downtown Austin. While in school at UT, Ray began working as a bookkeeper for a local Austin company, Polar Ice Cream (later to become Polarmatic Corporation), owned by Taylor Glass, a former mayor of Austin. He advanced to the level of Executive Vice President of Polarmatic Corporation, a company that engineered and built machinery for ice cream novelty manufacturers. Ray continued working with Mr. Glass for over 14 years as they developed the Polarmatic ice cream novelty machine and marketed and sold the machine to national and international ice cream manufacturers. When the world premiere of "Batman: The Movie" was held at the Paramount Theatre in Austin in July 1966, Polar Ice Cream (using the Polarmatic machine) provided the individual ice cream desserts for a pre-event dinner held at the Sheraton Hotel (then at Congress and First Street). The dinner and premiere were attended by Adam West (as Batman), Lee Meriwether (as Catwoman), Burgess Meredith (as the Penguin) and Caesar Romero (as the Joker) and other Austin notables. Ray and Letha attended as representatives of Polar Ice Cream. An estimated 30,000 Austinites gathered to get a glimpse of the movie stars and other Austin notables (including little knowns Ray and Letha). The crowd "oohed and aahed" as the dinner guests were being led down the red carpet and into the theater. What a night! Ray became a Certified Public Accountant in Texas in 1976 and started his own CPA firm, serving mostly small to medium-sized businesses providing them with tax, management and financial accounting services. After joining the Austin Optimist Club, he served as Secretary-Treasurer in 1985-86 and as President in 1986-87. During his term as President, the Club won first place in an international competition among Optimist Clubs for its Community Activity services and awards. Ray sold his CPA firm in 1988 and moved to Philadelphia, PA, where Letha had relocated in 1987 to teach at Temple University as an Assistant Professor of Accounting in the College of Business. In 1990 severe heart problems forced Ray to retire from the active practice of accounting. Then, in 1993 Ray and Letha moved back to Texas from Pennsylvania, choosing to locate in Hamilton, Texas. They soon joined the First Baptist Church where they were active in the music ministry and also provided bookkeeping and accounting services to the church. Ray served as a deacon until health issues forced his retirement. In 1995 Ray was asked by the Hamilton City Council to head up an effort to pass an economic development tax for the City of Hamilton. Ray executed a planned approach to educate the citizens about the benefits of economic development, and in mid-1996, the citizens voted by a 2 to 1 margin to approve the tax. A similar effort had failed twice before by a vote of 2 to 1. The City of Hamilton Economic Development Corporation (EDC) was established, and a citizen Board, including Ray, was appointed by the City Council. The Board members elected Ray to serve as its President, which he did until May 2002. Early in his work with economic development, Ray was named Secretary of the Central Texas Economic Development District, which encompassed 14 adjacent counties in Central Texas. Concurrently, Ray also served as a Director and Vice President of the Highway 281 Coalition, an organization promoting enhanced visitor experiences to the communities located adjacent to Highway 281 through Central Texas. In 1999, Ray was elected Mayor of the City of Hamilton for a one-year term, to complete the term of a former mayor. Then, in 2000, Ray was elected to a two-year term as Mayor. When he became Mayor in 1999, he learned that part of the Mayor's job was to serve as Municipal Judge. He served as the City of Hamilton Municipal Judge until he retired in 2018. Building upon Hamilton citizens' expressed desire for the city to pursue additional and more adequate facilities for youth sports programs, Ray began to explore how to pay for the needed expansion of virtually non-existent local sports venues. Through his efforts, a grant was obtained from the Texas Parks and Wildlife agency in Austin to help make this dream a reality. The total grant was $500,000, of which the state paid $250,000 and a matching amount of $250,000 was funded by the citizens. The new Pecan Creek Park and sports facilities are the result of these efforts. In 2003, Ray was named "Citizen of the Year 2002" by the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce in recognition and appreciation for his "service and dedication to the students and citizens of Hamilton." In July 2003, he became Project Manager to oversee its buildout. He managed the project for the initial year of its inception until health issues intervened, and he resigned as Project Manager. Ray is survived by his loving wife of sixty-four years, Letha Louise (Jones) Sparks; three children and their spouses: Charles Sparks, Jr. and wife, Jane Ann, of Georgetown, TX; Linda Sparks Massia and her husband, Steve, of Peoria, AZ; and MSgt. Stephen Sparks (USAF Ret.) and his wife, Leesa, of New Braunfels; TX; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Sparks Thompson and her husband, Willie, along with two aunts (his mother's sisters) and nieces and nephews too numerous to list, but all of whom are endeared to his heart. Ray's favorite poem (by Oscar Hammerstein)--which he tried to practice everywhere he wentreminds us: A bell is no bell 'till you ring it, A song is no song 'till you sing it, And love in your heart wasn't put there to stay -- Love isn't love 'till you give it away. His family is honoring his memory by acknowledging his unfailing optimism even in the face of long-term and more immediate and recent health issues, his strong sense of ethical responsibilities, and his lifetime of service to others. He loved and protected his family and worked hard to provide a sense of belonging to each person and the children who are members of his extended family. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Nora and Edgar Sparks, Sr. of Hamilton and by his brother, Edgar C. Sparks, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Ray's honor to the City of Hamilton for "Pecan Creek Park Capital Improvements," 200 East Main Street, Hamilton, TX 76531. Family visitation will be at Riley Funeral Home (402 W. Main Street, Hamilton, TX 76531) from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, October 31st. A memorial service, under an open-air tent with individual seating, will be held outdoors at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the new Pecan Creek Park, near the children's play scape located at the end of East Francis Marion Road, adjacent to the Graves-Gentry Cemetery on North Highway 281 in Hamilton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store