QUEEN MD, Colonel Charles Richard Colonel Charles Richard Queen, M.D. was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Charles Jerningham Queen and Lillian Agnes Clark. He attended St. Matthews Catholic Parochial School and Brooklyn Technical High School. At 17 he joined the Army Air Corps, which would become the United States Air Force. He met his wife of 73 years, Albertine Anne Aldrich when stationed for fighter pilot training in the Rio Grande Valley. Soon after marrying Tina, he was shipped to Belgium where he flew P-47's in 56 missions during WWII. He returned to Texas, attended Edinburg Junior College, graduated from UT Austin, followed by graduation from Southwestern Medical School. He practiced medicine in Edinburg for 20 years, then rejoined the Air Force as a flight surgeon and was stationed at Rhein Main Air Base in Frankfurt, Germany. After his military service in Germany, he remained in the reserves and continued practicing medicine in Edinburg for 20 more years. He retired from the Air Force as a full colonel. He and Tina retired to Austin in 1998. Charles was an extremely active man with many interests. One summer during medical school, he and several other students built a house in Dallas for his growing family. He was an expert photographer, flew airplanes, restored automobiles, created extensive HO gauge model railroads, collected stamps, drew in pen and ink, wrote, and snow skied to name a few. Thanks to a comprehensive education at Brooklyn Tech, he could use most any tool. He practiced general medicine in the 50's, 60's, and 70's when small-town doctors had to do everything from performing surgery to delivering babies and making house calls. He devoted a great deal of his time serving his community outside of his medical practice. He was an active member of his church, served on numerous boards and organizations, and organized disaster relief in Hidalgo County during hurricanes. He influenced a generation of boys when he became scoutmaster of what would become a thriving Boy Scout troop, frequently taking them on camping trips along the Rio Grande and extended trips to Philmont Scout Ranch, a National Jamboree, and an International Jamboree in Copper Canyon in Mexico long before it became a more frequently visited destination. He was preceded in death by his first son, Charles Richard Queen, Jr., wife Tina and his brother and two sisters. He is survived by his three children, Virginia Katherine "Kay" Queen, Elgin (Doran Williams); Mary Louise "Maro" Walsh, Whidbey Island, WA (Charles E. Walsh); and Richard Aldrich Queen, Austin ( Sara Stevenson); his grandchildren, Myles Bentsen, Dallas (Bri Cioni); Tina Kate Henrichson, Austin, (Kevin); Charles Aldrich Walsh, Seattle (Tyra); Kathleen E. Walsh, Seattle; Anna Caroline Queen, Austin; James Armistead "Jack" Queen, Brooklyn; step-grandchildren Daniel Williams, Washington D.C.; Benjamin Williams, Austin, (Kristen); his great-grandchildren, Harper Henrichson, Austin; Anna and Elyse Bentsen, Dallas; Beckett, Wyatt, and Adelaide Walsh, Seattle; Mae Williams and Ada Williams, Austin. Donations on his behalf may be made to the Rio Grande Chapter of the Boy Scouts of America, Hospice Austin or the of Texas. His family is indebted to the many dedicated caregivers at Westminster Manor and Hospice Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019