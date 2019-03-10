DILLAWN, Charles Richard Charles Richard Dillawn passed away on March 7 surrounded by loving family, 4 days after his 92nd birthday. He was born on the family farm near Taylor, Texas on March 3, 1927 to Mary Elizabeth "Elsie" (ne`e Matteck) and William Gregory Dillawn. Charles became the man of the family upon his father's death in 1934. He watched in fascination as the family farm house had electricity installed in 1940. He spent one of his Army leaves installing piping from the well to the house so that his mother would have running water. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he enrolled in St. Edward's University on the GI Bill, graduating with a degree in Commerce and Accounting. He worked various temporary positions throughout Texas and Oklahoma. While working in McAlester, Oklahoma he found the love of his life, Christine Nelms, married her, and together they moved to Texas. They lived, worked, and raised their family in Houston, where Charles had a 32-year career with IBM. After retiring in 1988, they settled in Georgetown, Texas. Charles spent his retirement years enjoying his growing family and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, The Caring Place and St. Helen's Church. Charles prided himself on his ability to fix or improve almost anything. He will be greatly missed by family and friends for his kindness, generosity and great faith. He was preceded in death by his wife Christine, parents, his brother Patrick, and sisters Elizabeth and Catherine. He is survived by his children Karen (Dave) Fenter and their children; Carolyn Stehm, Dan Fenter, Father Paul Kostka, and Kevin Fenter; Steve (Vada) Dillawn and their children, Allison, Patricia, Samantha and Will Dillawn; Nancy (Joe) Treviño and daughter Cristina Treviño; Janet (Thomas) Williams and their children, Amanda Williams and Adrianne Beutnagel; Linda Dillawn; Patrick (Amie) Dillawn and children Paislie, Finnlie, and Greyson Dillawn; seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and other relatives. The family wishes to thank the staffs at Davita Georgetown, BSW Cancer Center, and the Wesleyan at Scenic for their loving care of Charles. A Visitation/Rosary will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm Monday, March 11, at Gabriels Funeral Chapel; a Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday, March 12 at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Georgetown. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Taylor, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Caring Place in Georgetown, Faith in Action of Georgetown or . Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary