KOWALESKI, Charles Thomas (Chuck) Charles (Chuck) Thomas Kowaleski passed away at his home in Salado, Texas on March 23, 2020 from Brain Cancer. Chuck graduated from Killeen High School in 1973. He received a Bachelor of Science degree (Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences) from Texas A&M in 1977. In 1979, Chuck received a Master of Science Degree from Sul Ross. Chuck was a Peace Corp Volunteer in Liberia West Africa from 1980-1982. After earning a Teaching Degree, Chuck taught High School Biology at Killeen High School from 1985-1990. Chuck started his career in 1990 as a TPWD Coastal Fisheries Technician in Seabrook. He then transferred over as one of two newly created Urban Fish and Wildlife Biologists in the Houston area in 1993. Chuck later took a job at Austin HQ in 1999 to manage Project WILD teacher trainings. He created and produced the first electronic learning versions of Project WILD and Proyecto WILD for the U.S. and was awarded a certificate at the national Project WILD meeting in Jackson, WY in 2001. Later that year, Chuck became the TPWD Farm Bill Coordinator working directly with NRCS in Temple. He has worked in this position for the last 18 years. During his career Chuck has served in a number of important roles dealing with conservation issues at a national level. These include AFWA's national EQIP Farm Bill Chair as well as a working member of numerous other committees involved with the farm bill. Chuck has also been a National Bobwhite Conservation Initiative working committee member for the last 6 years and in NBCI's general committee for most of the last 18 years. Chuck has earned many accolades for his hard work and dedication to conservation including the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies' Wildlife Biologist of the Year Award in 2014 and the Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Conservation Science Award in 2017. Chuck retired August 31, 2019. Chuck was born on October 3, 1955 to Casey and Donna Kowaleski in Rantoul, Illinois. Chuck was proceeded in death by both parents. Chuck is survived by his wife, Karen (Raub), sister Barbara (Payne) and brother David Kowaleski along with nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held. Arrangements are being made by Broecker Funeral Home in Salado, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 26, 2020