Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email NIXON, Charles Thomas "Tom" 1923-2019 Charles Thomas Nixon passed away on July 4th, 2019. He is survived by his sister Jean, two children Charles & Debbie, 3 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. "Papa Tom" as he was known in the family, lived an amazingly full life. Tom's early experiences growing up in the south post-depression era shaped his years to come. Upon graduating from Decatur Boys High School, Tom entered Georgia Tech at age 16 with a focus on chemical engineering. During that time, however, his education was interrupted to serve as a Lieutenant in the Army during World War II at age 18. Tom served in the "Battle of the Bulge," the last offensive campaign on the Western Front. After the war, where he had remained in the army during the occupation of Germany, he returned to finish his studies. Tom's great attention to detail and consistent self-discipline helped him graduate from Georgia Tech with a degree in Chemical Engineering. The first line of the school chant "I'm a Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech, and a hell of an engineer" embodied Tom's love for Georgia Tech. After college, he was employed by Dupont in Martinsville, Virginia where he met Ellen "Toddy" Young who later became his wife. Early in their marriage, he was called back into the service once again during the Korean War. Following this time he then sought employment with Ashcraft Wilkinson in Atlanta. Tom and his new family later moved to Houston, Texas as the company was bought out by Duval, which became Pennzoil. He eventually retired as President of Sales of the Duval division of Pennzoil. Tom viewed education as a tool to better one's life. As a testament to this, his son Charles graduated from Rice University in Houston, and then studied at Baylor Medical School. His daughter, Debbie, attended Sweet Briar College in Virginia and then graduated from University of Texas. Tom's successful career working at large global companies that dealt in petroleum, geology, and industrial chemicals world wide, allowed him to travel with his wife. Toddy was an active and progressive woman who cared for their family and allowed him to succeed in his profession. Tom retired from Duval in 1983 then they moved to Lakeway to be close to their new grandchildren. There they took an active role in the local community and developed life long friends. Her lasting impression carried on after her passing in February of 1998. His love for the outdoors started at a young age when his father took him hunting and fishing. The outdoors was Tom's second home. His time fly fishing and bird hunting allotted him numerous strong friendships that would be cultivated over decades with former classmates and neighbors. Toddy knew so well of Tom's love for the outdoors that she gave him a premarital framed "pass" which he proudly showed off that read "I hereby promise that Tom may go with the boys to hunt, fish, or play golf any time he desires". Tom's love and enjoyment for the outdoors created annual trips he'd take with his grandson Davis. Their extended adventures took them all over North America. Tom's time during retirement was filled with reading, golf, and daily walks with his Brittany Spaniels. During the last few years of his life, he lost his vision and relied heavily on audiobooks that are provided free of charge from the Texas State Library's Talking Book Program for the blind and physically handicapped. This free public service supplied Tom with countless hours of listening every day. The stories and documentaries kept his mind sharp, entertained and continued his love for learning throughout the last part of his life. Tom's active role in his local church, Lakeway Church, was an important part of his life as well. His relationship with God grew during his time there. His family knows that his sight is restored and he is with his beloved Toddy, family and friends. A celebration for Tom will be held on Wednesday July 17 at 4pm at The Longhorn Village in the 40 Acres Room, 12501 Longhorn Parkway, Austin,Texas 78752. The staff and caretakers at Longhorn Village were a tremendous part of his later years. Tom's family is extremely thankful for all those friends that got to know and love him. "I am standing on the seashore. A ship spreads her white sails to the morning breeze and starts for the ocean. I stand watching her until she fades on the horizon, and someone at my side says, "She is gone." Gone where? The loss of sight is in me, not in her. Just at the moment when someone says, "She is gone," there are others who are watching her coming. Other voices take up the glad shout, "Here she comes!" --Henry Scott Holland The family is asking that any donation consideration be directed to the Texas State Library's Talking Book Program for the blind and physically handicapped. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 12, 2019