Charles Todd Fariss


1963 - 2019
Charles Todd Fariss Obituary
FARISS, Charles Todd Charles Todd Fariss (Todd) of Victoria and formerly of Austin died peacefully on August 28th. Todd was born in Austin, Texas on December 14, 1963. He attended Lucy Read and Gullett Elementary, Burnet Jr High, Anderson and Westlake High Schools, forming lasting friendships along the way.Todd was avid sports fan and participated in baseball and football as a young boy and through high school. After moving to Victoria, he enjoyed the high school and college baseball games at Riverside Park as well as saltwater fishing and golf.He called his father daily to discuss sports, golf, and anything and everything. Todd was preceded in death by his recently departed father Charlie Fariss, grandparents Charles and Olive Fariss, Charlotte Gaarde and Fred Gaarde. He is survived by his mother, Georgia Fariss of Victoria; brother Toby Fariss and family of Austin; daughter Candace Grounds of Corsicana; wife Teri Fariss of Wisconsin; and step children Rebecca Owsley and TJ Kopp. He is also survived by four very special aunts and their families. He was proud to be part of a large family and had many fond memories of being with his cousins and later their children. Todd wished to be cremated and requested no service. A family gathering will be held at a later date in remembrance of Todd and Charlie.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019
