BERNAL, Charles Toribio 89, of Austin, Texas went to be with his Lord on March 12, 2019. Charles passed into the hands of the Lord surrounded by his children and family, who sang the hymn he cherished most, "Jesus Loves Me." Charles was the bedrock of his family. He was a true family man that saw everything through. He welcomed generations into his family and home with an open door, unshakeable generosity and magnetic humor, not to mention a trademark home-cooked hot breakfast. While Charles was quick to laugh, his wit was even faster. Charles' solidity of character and unbounded faith traits he shared with his beloved wife, Tommie Nell were the cornerstones of the loving community that flocked to him, from his family to his neighbors to his church. It was fitting that, in 2014, he was named Austin's "Father of the Year" by the American Diabetes Association. Charles was born in Austin on December 29, 1929 was the fifth child of eight children of parents, Toribio Peña Bernal and Francisca Sanchez Bernal. Charles served his country in Okinawa during the Korean War. Charles was a proud veteran and member of the American Legion. If his service to country was a defining achievement for him, it may have been eclipsed only by his pride in earning a graduate equivalent degree on the first pass at fifty-nine years old. Charles was in the auto parts business most of his life, and was partner and operator of Manor Auto Parts in Manor, Texas. Charles was active civically in the Manor Lions Club, including serving as President of the chapter in 1980 and 1981. Charles was an avid reader with a fondness for Westerns-- he read every Louis L'Amour novel at least twice. He loved to dance, and his moves cutting up the dancefloor drew the spotlight at many family events. Charles was fortunate to have wonderful neighbors and was considered the mayor of the block. Charles met his match with Tommie Nell and they built a loving family together in Austin. Charles was a devoted Christian and his service to his church, alongside family, dominated Charles' time and contributions. Charles joined Skyview Baptist Church in 1964 and was a dedicated and active congregant throughout his life, including in his efforts to found and sustain the adjoining Mission Vista Al Cielo Baptist Church from 1986 until today. Charles is predeceased by his wife, his parents, sister Mary, brothers Avelino (Bennie) Alejandro, Richard and granddaughter Amanda Michelle Guerrero. Charles is survived by, and his memory is forever cherished by; son Gary Valdez and daughter-in-law Cindy; son Doyle Valdez and daughter-in-law Donna; daughter Missy (Michelle) Bernal; daughter Mary Jane Colunga; son Ronnie Butler; grandchildren, Matthew Valdez and wife Kelley, Lauren Greenwood and husband John, Russell Valdez and wife Samantha, Kristen Valdez, Edward (Eddie) Guerrero and wife Oralia, David Guerrero, Jon-Eric Colunga and Patrick Colunga; and great-grandchildren Jackson Valdez, Vivian Valdez, Judson Greenwood and Castiel (Charlie) Guerrero. Charles is also survived by his brothers, Robert, Gilbert (Red) and Ben, as well as many other family members, and others who he loved, including his loyal dachshund Nina. In honor of Charles, his pallbearers will be all his grandchildren; Matthew, Lauren, Russell, Kristen, Edward, David, Jon-Eric and Patrick. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, 14th of March 2019, from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home at 6100 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin Texas 78752. Funeral services will be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, 15th of March 2019, at Cook -Walden Funeral Home 6100 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin TX 78752. Interment will follow in Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, Pflugerville, Texas. Charles will be greatly missed but the love he shared with us will never go away. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice Austin. Condolences may be left at www.cookwaldenfuenralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary