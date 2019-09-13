|
ROSSA JR., Charles W. (Chuck) July 20, 1946 August 31, 2019 "A beautiful life that suddenly came to an end, He died as he lived, everyone's friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept of One we loved deeply and will never forget." Chuck, beloved husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away suddenly on Saturday morning, August 31, 2019. Chuck was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles and Irene Rossa. He was raised in Philadelphia but he made his way to Texas as soon as he could. After he graduated from Olney High, he worked as a draftsman before entering the United States Navy. He served on the aircraft carrier, the USS Independence, in the Mediterranean from 1968 to 1970. After he was discharged, he returned to his Tool Designer position at Enser Corp. and worked as a job-shopper for Westinghouse Electric in Lester, Pennsylvania. In 1972 when he was offered an opportunity for employment with Westinghouse to help start up the Gas Turbine Systems Division in Round Rock, Texas, he accepted the position and never looked back. He often said "it was the best decision he had ever made". He really enjoyed the many challenges the job presented and the people he worked with and was well-respected by his team. He was always an advocate for vocational training and apprenticeships and served as Chairman of the Round Rock Advisory Committee for Vocational Education 1981-1987. Chuck retired as Manager of Industrial & Manufacturing Engineering, Teco-Westinghouse after 41 years in May 2013. Chuck was the forever "boy scout", always prepared and organized. He would say "make a list and write it down and mark it off when you're done! That will save you a lot of time and frustration". Somewhat of a neat-freak, he never left the house without the bed made or his jobs undone--whether food shopping, vacuuming or filling up the bird feeders, he did it all! Chuck especially enjoyed deer hunting (mostly socializing) with his buddies on the lease in Sandy, Blanco County, Texas. He always returned home from the lease with a smile on his face and stories to tell. When anyone asked "Where's Chuck?" the standard answer would almost always be "He's at the lease!" Chuck took great pride in maintaining his home, especially his yard. He appreciated it when a neighbor would compliment his work. He was a farmer and a sailor at heartan early to bed, early to rise kind of guy. "Mr. Chuck" was somewhat of a neighborhood fixture sitting in his office chair in the driveway, coffee cup in hand, watching the kids walk to school or the early morning runners or dog-walkers saunter by! He took Freckles, his faithful Brittany, for walks several times a day and one of the teachers called him "Smiley" and gave him a smiley face coffee mug for his birthday. That was Chucka smile and a helping hand for anyone in need. Chuck even made friends when traveling. On his honeymoon in Maui he was picked to entertain the crowd at a luau wearing coconut shells and a grass skirt and hilariously danced the hula smiling all the while. In New Zealand, he was "dubbed" "Chief Chuck" in the Maori village and cheerfully executed all the crazy ritual tasks they assigned him to the delight of the tour group. On their first trip to Italy last summer, his wife's Caruso cousins instantly fell in love with him. He enjoyed nature, hunting, fishing, boating, woodworking and country-western music. He loved gatherings often hosting Italian feasts or perfecting his barbeque skills on brisket and ribs. He would often brag about his wife catching the "big one" in Dutch Harbor and how he wanted to return to the Bering Sea to try his luck again. Two weeks before his death, he helped two neighborhood boys with a summer project to learn how to start up a company to earn a little cash. The Birdhouse Builders, Limited Team assembled, painted, decorated and sold 25 birdhouses in five days. He was so happy and proud of the boys for this accomplishment. Chuck was a long-time parishioner of St. Theresa's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #9796. He was also an Envoy Member of his wife's Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. He participated in many activities during her 50+ year membership. The latest adventure was loading up his Suburban with props and driving to the Beta Sigma Phi International Convention in Kansas City, Missouri, so her chapter could perform the Closing Ceremonies. What a good guy to be in the same room with 1,000 ladies! Chuck leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Joanne. He stood by her side as she dealt with her many family responsibilities and was always supportive of her requests. Also surviving him is his sister, Margaret (Bob) Taylor of Philadelphia; brother-in-law, Joseph (Rose) Bancer of Pittsgrove, N.J. and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear, dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. Rossa, Sr. and Irene Price Rossa, and his sisters, Janet E. Rossa and Diane Susan Rossa. To sum up what everyone is saying: "Chuck was a good man". We are all better for knowing him. He lived life his way and served his family, his church, his country, his employers and his friends well. He left way too soon but he will be forever in our hearts. A special thanks to the team of First Responders from Station 34, Crew B (especially the officers who finished mowing the lawn) and to the neighbors for their compassion and support that day. A Memorial Mass will be offered for him on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 2311 Small Drive, Austin. A Celebration of his Life will immediately follow. Donations in his name may be made to the Blanco County Sale Committee to support the Youth Livestock Show (P.O. Box 1568, Blanco, Texas 78606), the or a . P.S. CHUCK, GOODNIGHT & GOD BLESS YOU HAPPY TRAILS TO YOU UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 13, 2019