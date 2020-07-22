1/
Charles Wayne Gillham
1942 - 2020
GILLHAM, Charles Wayne Charles Wayne Gillham was born in O'Donnell, Texas on February 6, 1942 and passed away in Austin on July 5, 2020. He was a military technician at Camp Mabry for many years and was well known for his hard work and barbecue. He is survived by three brothers, Lloyd of Odessa, Texas, Bobby and wife Sharon of Hubbard, Texas, and Jesse and wife Gwen of Spur, Texas, and nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at the Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on the 27th of July at 9am. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date at Camp Mabry.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Texas Veterans Cemetery
