HAMPTON, Sr., Charles Wayne Charles Wayne Hampton, Sr., 94, passed away on February 4, 2019, at the Veterans Hospital in Temple, Texas. Charles was born in Braman, Oklahoma on August 1, 1924. His parents were Alva and Ada Hampton and he was the youngest of four children, Alva Blaine, Helen, and Jeanne. As a result of the Great Depression, they moved into Kansas and eventually Wichita, Kansas. During World War Il he joined the Marine Corp. They sent him for training to California, and then on to war in the South Pacific. There he was sent to the Invasion of Okinawa. Before too long he was wounded and sent to Guam and then on home to a hospital in Norman, Oklahoma. He spent ten months there recuperating from physical and mental wounds. When he was discharged from the Marines in 1946, he went back to Wichita and enrolled in Friends University with some of his high school friends. There he met Ramona Pearson and six months later they were married in her Quaker Church. They both continued school. In 1948, their daughter, Christine Louise was born. Charles and his crew of friends-built houses mostly in West and South Wichita, and a small town called Haysville. A son, Charles Wayne Hampton, Jr. was born in 1957. Charles and Ramona had a Dairy Queen store at 2912 Guadalupe in Austin for twelve years. When they sold the business, Charles went into the microwave oven business. He mainly repaired commercial ovens in restaurants. He was the "Microwave Man" and drove his brown van all over town with his German Shepherd side-kick. Charles was a Mason and a Shriner. He belonged to the Clown Unit and was very active when he was younger. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sisters. Also, deceased was his infant daughter, Connie Lee, and his daughter Christine Louise in 2010. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ramona Pearson Hampton, son Charles W. Hampton, Jr., and his wife Janice Hampton, also a grandson, Benjamin Charles Hampton, and granddaughter Cassie Rae Hampton. Thank you to his many nieces and nephews, especially, Pam and Jerry Ferguson, for the love and happiness you gave him. He loved you all. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019