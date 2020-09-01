1/1
Charles Webb Abbitt
ABBITT, Charles Webb Charles Webb Abbitt was born May 25, 1920 to George Francis Abbitt, Sr. and Otway Culvin Moorman Abbitt in the pre-Civil War ancestral home on Gravel Knoll Farm near the Appomattox Surrender Grounds. "Big Dad" passed on to be with our Lord August 28, 2020. Charles graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in May 1941, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, and a Second Lieutenant commission in the US Infantry. His career in the Infantry was short lived -- in a few weeks he received orders to report to Harvard University and then MIT for special classified technical training in the principles of radar, a new and secret technology. First Lieutenant Abbitt began training as a Navigator at Hondo, Texas, one of Air Training Command's largest navigational schools of World War II. While serving there he married Ann Boleyn Charles on December 26, l943. Subsequently at European Group Headquarters as Group Navigator, Captain Abbitt became the Navigator for the 90 some planes in the Commander's C-47. By far the most important mission was leading the Group in crossing the Rhine River, which in turn led directly to Germany's surrender. In May 1963 Charles retired and the family moved to Houston for his new position as Manager of Engineering, Office of Network Planning, to help Philco Houston Operations build and operate the Integrated Mission Control Center for NASA. Charles became the MCC Program Manager, responsible for Philco's performance supporting President Kennedy's challenge to have an American on the surface of the moon by the end of the 60s and ultimately Armstrong and Aldrin landed the Eagle on the Sea of Tranquility on July 20,1969, while Collins circled the moon. In September 1983 Charles and Ann "faded away" to a second retirement in Central Texas, first to a 100-acre farm in Bartlett, then in 1986 to Salado. Everything was very pleasant in Salado until Ann died on Christmas Eve 1996. Subsequently, Charles was primary in the restoration of the Boyles-Aiken Cabin by the Salado Historical Society. In 2005, Charles moved to The Wellington at Arapaho retirement community in Richardson, Texas. He maintained an extraordinary level of activity and service there, organizing Sunday vespers services, leading hospital visitations, etc. He still found time for his guitar and gave occasional concerts for the residents. Some of his performances can be seen on YouTube as "Charlie Abbitt Live at the Wellington". He is survived by his son, Charles W. Abbitt II, daughter Caroline Abbitt Sauer, grandson Charles W. Abbitt III, granddaughter Elizabeth Sarah Sauer, and great-granddaughter April Rose Holder. A celebration of his life will be held at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado at 10 a.m. September 3, followed by burial at Salado Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to one's favorite charity.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broecker Funeral Home
949 W. Village Rd
Salado, TX 76571
(254) 947-0066
