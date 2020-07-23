1/1
Charles William Schulz
1944 - 2020
SCHULZ, Charles William "Charlie" May 3, 1944 July 20, 2020 Charlie Schulz, 76 of Elgin, TX passed away at home July 20th, 2020. Charlie was born in Paige, TX on May 3rd, 1944 to Bill and Frieda Schulz. He attended school, and graduated from, Giddings High School in 1962. Charlie worked for Central Freight Lines for 40 years before retiring in 2004. He will be remembered as never meeting a stranger and always having a smile for everyone. Charlie loved his land and caring for his cattle. He also enjoyed cooking out for all and anybody and spending time at Manheim Store. To put a smile on Charlie's face all you had to say was "the kids are coming to visit", his grandchildren were the light of his life. Charles was preceded in death by his son Dean Ray Schulz, his parents, Bill and Freida Schulz, his brothers, Harold Schulz and Leon Schulz, sisters LaVerne Schulz, Dorothy Brade, Irene Iselt, Pearl Eschberger, Modean Raschke, and Glorida Fruzia. Charlie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Ann Schulz, and daughters Lee Michele Hanson and Marsha Lynn "Red" Schulz, sister-in-law, Anna Schulz, brother-in-laws Wilbert Iselt, Kenneth Carey and wife Jennifer, Herman Carey and wife Shirley. His grandchildren, Chelsea Rai Schulz, Henry Garza, Christian Hanson, Zoe, Sydney Hanson, and Mason Hanson along with numerous family and friends. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 24th, 2020 at Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Paint Creek Cemetery. Memorials to St. Andrews Lutheran Church and Elgin Fire Department.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home - Elgin
604 Highway 95 North
Elgin, TX 78621
512-281-2340
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Rest in Peace
Milton & Geraldine Albrecht
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to you and your family. You are in our thoughts and prayers. I will really miss my dear friend Charlie.

G & A and Dorothy Lindner
Dorothy Lindner
Friend
July 23, 2020
Barbara, so sorry for your loss. God be with you and your family.
Marie & Raymond Ott
Friend
July 22, 2020
Robert Carney
Friend
July 22, 2020
Barbara & Family,
Our sincere condolences for you during this time. Charlie never knew a stranger and always wore a friendly smile.
Claud & Ann Kissmann
Friend
July 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Charlie was a good man and always spoke when I saw him. Keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Kim Wiley
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am sending love and prayers to your whole family. Having only worked and laughed with Marsha for years, I can only imagine how kind, funny and generous Charlie must have been! Anne Ashmun
Anne Ashmun
July 22, 2020
We will miss that friendly face we used to see when we would go to Paint Creek and Charlie would be there checking his cows. He reminded me of Uncle Bill and what good hearted men they both where. Peace be with you until we see you again. Barbara and Red and Michelle. Please know you are in our hearts and in our prayers.
Evelyn and Ricky Herzog
July 22, 2020
Grew up with him has a neighbor back in Manheim he was a kind man would do anything for anybody.
Very sad to hear his passing Barbara Prayers for you and your family
Sandra Kieschnick Dietz
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Dear Barbara, Red and family,
Please know we are grieving the loss of Charlie along with you. There are no words to describe how saddened we are by his passing. He was selfless and helped everyone, often without saying a word. One of his many gifts was to see a need and meet it. He knew so much and was willing to share his knowledge generously. He was a man of his word. We will always remember Charlie’s quick wit and ready smile. He brightened our day with his stories and jokes. Above all, Charlie loved you the most. He will be missed.
Amy & Karl Cowden and Lauren Craft
Amy Cowden
Friend
July 22, 2020
Barbara, so sorry for your loss. God bless.
Bonnie Sims
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. May God give you peace & healing during this difficult time.
Gina & Ewaldt
Gina & Ewaldt Knobloch, Jr
Family
July 21, 2020
Charlie will be missed. Red and family we are thinking of you during this time. ❤
Bubba and Whitney Stephens
Friend
July 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kenny Ray
Friend
July 21, 2020
God be with you and your family in this time of sorrow. I was in the 62 class at GHS and we were classmates for 12 yrs. Charles was always smiling and was a good friend to everyone. HE will be missed by all. Delores Steglich


Delores Steglich
Friend
July 21, 2020
Thinking of you Barbara, Red, and family, in these difficult times and sending our heart and prayers with our deepest sympathy. Quinn and Pat
Quinn and Pat
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Doyle Rogers, Melba Speckels, Waymon & Jacque Rogers
Jacque Rogers
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Thanks for your great friendship , and may you rest in peace in the arms of the Lord!
gordon wier
Friend
July 21, 2020
Steve and I are saddened by the news. Charlie was a gentle giant with a big heart. I will always remember his laugh that would make everyone feel so much joy. Our prayers are with your family.
Janet and Steve Stalbaum
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our condolences to the family.
Ahlhorn Family
July 21, 2020
May God be with all of you at this time. He will surely be missed at the Eschberger Reunion, when we get to visit again. God be with you Barbara, Michele, "Red" and grandchildren.
Ervin and Ruth Becker
Family
July 21, 2020
RIP Charlie
Kevin Stifflemire
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Barbara and family
We are so sorry for your loss. Charlie was a fine man and will be missed by family and friends. May God bless the family. Duke and Judy Mueller
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gilbert and Lois Kubicek
