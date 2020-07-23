SCHULZ, Charles William "Charlie" May 3, 1944 July 20, 2020 Charlie Schulz, 76 of Elgin, TX passed away at home July 20th, 2020. Charlie was born in Paige, TX on May 3rd, 1944 to Bill and Frieda Schulz. He attended school, and graduated from, Giddings High School in 1962. Charlie worked for Central Freight Lines for 40 years before retiring in 2004. He will be remembered as never meeting a stranger and always having a smile for everyone. Charlie loved his land and caring for his cattle. He also enjoyed cooking out for all and anybody and spending time at Manheim Store. To put a smile on Charlie's face all you had to say was "the kids are coming to visit", his grandchildren were the light of his life. Charles was preceded in death by his son Dean Ray Schulz, his parents, Bill and Freida Schulz, his brothers, Harold Schulz and Leon Schulz, sisters LaVerne Schulz, Dorothy Brade, Irene Iselt, Pearl Eschberger, Modean Raschke, and Glorida Fruzia. Charlie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Ann Schulz, and daughters Lee Michele Hanson and Marsha Lynn "Red" Schulz, sister-in-law, Anna Schulz, brother-in-laws Wilbert Iselt, Kenneth Carey and wife Jennifer, Herman Carey and wife Shirley. His grandchildren, Chelsea Rai Schulz, Henry Garza, Christian Hanson, Zoe, Sydney Hanson, and Mason Hanson along with numerous family and friends. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 24th, 2020 at Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Paint Creek Cemetery. Memorials to St. Andrews Lutheran Church and Elgin Fire Department.