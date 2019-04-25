CALLOWAY, Charlie H. Our Beloved Charlie H. Calloway, age 85, of Austin, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Charlie was born in Spear, NC one of eleven and joined the Air Force at the Age of Eighteen. On his first assignment he was stationed at RAF Burtonwood, England where he met and married the love of his life Mary. After 28 years of service he retired to Austin, Texas where he built their dream home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Taylor Calloway; his parents Gip and Joe Calloway and siblings Faye Gunter, Roy Calloway, Bob Calloway and Buddy Calloway. Charlie is survived by his children James David (Jeanne) Calloway, Susan Lynn Calloway (Billy) Taylor, and Michael Joseph Calloway (Julian Riano); siblings Tom Calloway, Jake Calloway, David Calloway, Roselyn Ellis, Bill Calloway, and John Calloway; grandchildren Teejay Pope, Melissa (Eric) Rivera and Christopher Taylor; great grandchildren Lily Pope, Reid Rivera, Cora Rivera and Tessa Rivera; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday April 25, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side located at 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Buda. Interment will follow at Onion Creek Memorial Park Cemetery with United States Air Force Honors. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Santa Cruz Catholic Church. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences to the family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary