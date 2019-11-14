|
|
SMITH, Charlie Willie Charles Willie Smith, 74, of Austin, died Sunday, November 10th. He was born in Austin, TX on August 16, 1945, a son of the late Willie B. and Stella B. (Hardin) Smith. Charles served in the U.S. Army and was the loving husband of Burnsteen (Roberson) Smith. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 12 Noon on Saturday, November 16th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. B.W. McClendon, Sr. officiating. Public Viewing 5pm to 8pm on Friday at E.M Franklin Chapel at St. James with the family present 6pm to 8pm. Flowers can be delivered Friday to 1309 E 12th Street Austin, TX and the church. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 14, 2019