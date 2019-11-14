Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E.M Franklin Chapel at St. James
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Willie Smith


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlie Willie Smith Obituary
SMITH, Charlie Willie Charles Willie Smith, 74, of Austin, died Sunday, November 10th. He was born in Austin, TX on August 16, 1945, a son of the late Willie B. and Stella B. (Hardin) Smith. Charles served in the U.S. Army and was the loving husband of Burnsteen (Roberson) Smith. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 12 Noon on Saturday, November 16th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. B.W. McClendon, Sr. officiating. Public Viewing 5pm to 8pm on Friday at E.M Franklin Chapel at St. James with the family present 6pm to 8pm. Flowers can be delivered Friday to 1309 E 12th Street Austin, TX and the church. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -