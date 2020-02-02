|
MORAHAN, Charlotte Anne Rankin Charlotte Anne Rankin was born to Charles Eugene Rankin and Kate Dawson Rankin on January 26, 1939 in Carthage, Mississippi. They moved to Lubbock, Texas in 1952. Charlotte married the love of her life, Joseph Morahan, in 1955. Their daughters, Deanne, Kim and Lyn were born in Lubbock. The family moved to Austin in 1969. Charlotte was a wonderful wife and mother. After the children were grown, she enjoyed bowling and water aerobics until the effects of Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer's caused changes in her understanding, abilities and enjoyment of life. Charlotte passed away on January 28,2020. She was predeceased by her parents and a grandson, Gary. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joe, her three daughters, Deanne Morahan, Kim Wolf and Lyn Williamson (Richard) and a granddaughter, Kelly Wolf. The family wishes to thank the caregivers, nurses and administrative staff of the Silverado/Auberge Memory Care facility for their excellent and loving care during her several years there. We also want to thank the Silverado Hospice team for their capable and loving care. A memorial service will be held at the Manchaca United Methodist Church, 1011 FM 1626 Manchaca Tx (Menchaca Rd at FM 1626) at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Manchaca United Methodist Church, PO Box 460,Manchaca, TX 78652, or to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC20090-6011.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020