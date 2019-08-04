|
MARTIN, Charlotte Claire Greer Charlotte Claire Greer Martin, aged 85, of Austin, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Born and raised in Austin, Charlotte was a 4th generation Austinite who was enthused about life. She attended St. Mary's Academy in Austin. She was an employee of the City of Austin for 30 years. For the last 20 years of her career, she held the position of Director of Info Systems. After retirement, she loved to travel. She ventured to Europe, many parts of the country and to the mall whenever anyone was going. Her vivacious personality and wit made her a stranger to no one. Preceded in death by her parents, Angelina McClain Krueger and Frank Buford McClain; two brothers, Michael Buford McClain and John Patrick McClain; one sister, Nancy Gail McClain. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Greer Kurz, and many beloved nephews and a beloved niece, grandnephews and grandnieces, and a great grandnephew and great grandniece. Visitation 10:00 am 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress with Funeral Service to begin at 2:00 pm. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019